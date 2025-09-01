Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X to Claim 20 100% Profit Boost Tokens For TCU at North Carolina Matchup
Bill Belichick makes his highly anticipated debut as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in this home matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. You can get into the action by using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X and claiming 20 100% profit boost tokens to use on this matchup.
Caesars Sportsbook has some of the most unique sportsbook promos that you can take advantage of, so click a link on this page and get started.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook offer for TCU at North Carolina
Review the following terms and conditions carefully before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the rivalry matchup between the Tar Heels and the Horned Frogs.
- Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer by using the code SICZR20X.
- You’ll receive 20 100% profit boost tokens, regardless of whether you win or lose your first wager, when you make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a bet of at least $1 on any available sports betting market.
- The exact minimum odds of -10000 apply to each profit boost token.
- You can win up to $2,500 with each token.
- You must use your profit boost tokens within 14 days of issuance.
Many other sportsbooks give you seven days to use your bonus. Since Caesars gives you 14, make sure to take advantage of that and find the best spots to make the most out of your 20 profit boost tokens.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Check our Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Promotions’ tab to see all of their available promotions. The following sportsbook promos are available now:
- $325,000 Fastball Fortune: If you opt in and a no-hitter is thrown, you can win a share of the prize.
- NFL Parlay Ticket Sweepstakes: You can place a $10 MLB parlay or SGP wager to have a chance to win tickets to a Week 1 NFL game of your choice.
- Referral Bonus: Get $50 in bonus bets for each friend that you refer.
How to claim 20 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Grab 20 profit boost tokens at 100% value with a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook. Follow our guide below to begin.
- Make a new account: Enter the promo code SICZR20X when you click any link on this page, provide any necessary personal information, and create your account.
- Deposit money: To qualify for this offer, a minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Place your initial wager: You’ll receive 20 100% profit boost tokens when you make an initial wager of $1 or more.
- Use your welcome bonus: You can use your 20 profit boost tokens to double your winnings on your bets for the next 14 days.
Make sure you check out our Caesars Sportsbook review so you can discover everything you need to know to get ahead for this season of college football.
Compare college football betting promos
There are numerous ways to get down action on the top college football games in Week 1, including this matchup between North Carolina and TCU. When you create a new BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel account and fulfill the requirements, you can claim up to $2,300 in bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
