Week 1 College Football: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of Week 1 College Football, including Clemson's visit to LSU. As of Sept. 2, this welcome offer remains active for bettors ready to back their favorite Week 1 matchup. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 1 College Football

No DraftKings promo code is required, since this offer activates automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. New customers who deposit at least $5 and place a $5 wager on a Week 1 College Football game, such as Clemson visiting LSU, trigger this welcome bonus. Whether that first bet wins or loses, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets through eight separate $25 payments.

For example, a $5 wager on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU that wins still results in the same $200 bonus bet structure. A $5 wager on LSU that loses also triggers the $200 in bonus bets, since the offer does not require a winning outcome. Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for three weeks through a click-to-claim process.

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the first wager wins or loses.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code works only for new customers, and the promo code for DraftKings applies automatically at sign-up. This DraftKings new-user promo targets Week 1 College Football games like Louisville-Ole Miss and Notre Dame-Wisconsin, along with every other market on the app. Bettors can also explore additional DraftKings promo codes and this DraftKings promo before placing a wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Week 1 College Football

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings promo code and start betting on Week 1 College Football matchups like Clemson at LSU.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any Week 1 College Football game. Receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read this DraftKings review for a closer look at the app's features and betting markets.

Additional DraftKings promos beyond Week 1 College Football

DraftKings regularly rolls out extra bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors can find these offers by checking the Promos section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts often appear around major matchups, including marquee Week 1 games like Oregon-Boise State and Miami-Stanford.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.