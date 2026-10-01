Week 4 NFL DraftKings Promo Gives a $150 Bonus Bets for a $5 Wager

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to Spend $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets ahead of Week 4 NFL action, starting with Steelers-Browns on Thursday Night Football. As of Oct. 1, this welcome offer ranks among the top sportsbook promos available to new bettors.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Week 4 NFL games

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 4 NFL game, including Thursday's Steelers-Browns matchup or Sunday's Bills-Patriots contest.

Once that first wager is placed, whether it backs the Steelers to cover in Cleveland or takes Buffalo on the money line against New England, the first two $25 bonus bets unlock automatically. If the wager wins, those winnings arrive along with the bonus bets. If it loses, the two $25 bonus bets still arrive, since the DraftKings new-user promo pays out regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings promo. Review them before placing a wager on any Week 4 NFL matchup.

New customers must be located in an eligible state.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the first wager settles.

Four more $25 bonus bets follow, two every seven days, over the next 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This offer stretches across the entire Week 4 NFL slate, since the bonus bets roll out over a three week window. Bettors can use the promo code for DraftKings on markets tied to Chiefs-Raiders, Lions-Panthers, or Falcons-Saints without needing a separate DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for each wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Thursday's Steelers-Browns opener

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the offer and place a wager on Week 4 NFL action.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 4 NFL game, such as Steelers-Browns or Chiefs-Raiders. Receive two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two more every seven days for 14 days.

For a closer look at the platform's features, check out our full DraftKings review before signing up.

Look for more DraftKings promo codes throughout the NFL season

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes by checking the Promos section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Whether it's a boosted payout tied to Monday Night Football between the Falcons and Saints or another offer tied to a Week 4 NFL matchup, DraftKings updates these promotions often. Existing customers should check the app regularly to see what is currently available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.