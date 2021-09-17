College Football Week 3 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis & Picks

A closer look at several key Week 3 NCAAF games for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.

Football fans are once again treated to a fantastic slate of collegiate games on the gridiron this weekend. On Saturday, we have three tremendous matchups bettors should look to exploit.

Last season the information shared here at SI Betting finished 32-21 (60.3 %) ATS on the NCAA Football season, including 7-2 (78 %) ATS on official 2020 Bowl plays.

Week 3 Betting Breakdown

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators

•Spread: Alabama -14.5 (-110) | Florida+14.5 (-110)

•Moneyline: Alabama (-600) | Miami (+475)

•Total: 59.5– Over (-110) | Under 59.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: ALA 63% | MIA: 37%

•Game Info: Saturday September 18, 2021 3:30 pm ET | CBS

Since its opening, the game line has bounced around between No. 1 Alabama as 15.5- and 14-point favorites. Money continues to arrive backing the Crimson Tide over No. 9 Florida (2-0 SU; 0-2 ATS) with a line currently displaying Alabama as 14.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

Alabama (2-0 SU, 1-1 ATS), led by school record-setting signal-caller Bryce Young’s seven touchdown passes in his first two collegiate starts, are averaging 46.0 points per game. Florida quarterback Emory Jones, who is off to an uneven start to the season with a 2:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, will need to play much better if the Gators have any chance to pull off the upset.

Look to avoid the full game spread and instead make an investment that both clubs will find the end zone early and often. Florida will see a significant rise in competition on Saturday after playing Florida Atlantic and South Florida in their first two games. Expect this game to soar over the posted total.

By The Data

This season, Bryce Young has posted 571 passing yards (70.8.% completion percentage), with seven total touchdowns.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen is 0-10 SU all-time against Alabama

SI BET: Alabama /Florida Over 59.5 (-110)

Tulane Green Wave vs. Mississippi Rebels

•Spread: Tulane +14 (-110) | Mississippi -14 (-110)

•Moneyline: Tulane (+475) | Mississippi (-600)

•Total: 75.5– Over (-110) | Under 75.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TUL: 33% | MISS: 67%

•Game Info: Saturday September 18, 2021 8:00 pm EST | ESPN2

The line has held mostly steady since its opening in favor of No. 16 Mississippi (2-0; 1-0-1 ATS) as 14-point favorites over Tulane (1-1 SU; 2-0 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

When these two face off under the bright lights of primetime, Tulane will be looking for a way to slow down Lane Kiffin’s high-powered Rebels offense, which is No. 3 in the country in total FBS offense (599.5 yards per game). Mississippi has outscored Louisville and Austin Peay by a margin of 97-41 (29.0 pts per victory).

Tulane is a team that Mississippi can not take lightly after the Green Wave came up just short in a 40-35 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma as 31-point underdogs two weeks ago. Tulane took out its frustration on Morgan State, blowing out the Bears 69-20 last week.

Respected steam believes Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt, who has accounted for seven total touchdowns thus far this season, will find a way to put points on the board once again in Week 3 against Mississippi.

Look for these two high octane offenses to move the ball up and down the field. It may seem like a big number, which has already risen 2.5 points, but this game could easily approach triple digits points. Back the over in this contest.

By The Data

SI BET: Over 75.5 (-110)

Utah Utes vs. San Diego State Aztecs

•Spread: Utah -8 (-120) | San Diego State +8 (+100)

•Moneyline: Utah (-340) | San Diego State (+275)

•Total: 44.5– Over (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: UTA: 31% | SDST: 69%

•Game Info: Saturday September 18, 2021 7:00 pm EST | CBSSN

The line has quietly risen from its opening of Utah as 7.5-point favorites after strong pro support in favor of the Utes. Money continues to arrive with a line currently displaying Utah as 8-point underdogs at SI Sportsbook.

Pay attention to the reverse line movement in this matchup as over 69-percent of the public money has arrived backing San Diego State, but oddsmakers have moved the line in the opposite direction as respected money is on the opposite side in this matchup.

Utah (1-1 SU; 0-2 ATS) will be looking to bounce back after last week’s 26-17 loss to BYU as 7-point road favorites. San Diego State (2-0 SU; 1-1 ATS) has beaten the teams on their schedule, but their victories over Arizona and New Mexico State do not move the betting needle.

Utah is the better team, and my suggestion is to grab this number before it potentially reaches double digits by kickoff on Saturday.

By The Data

SI BET: Utah -8 (-120)

SI BET REVIEW

Backing two of the top teams from the Lone Star State was not a profitable endeavor last week as both Texas and Texas A&M were upset, while Pittsburgh came through. Let’s look to get back to our winning ways on Saturday!

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 2-4 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 31-21 ATS

2020 SI Betting Bowl Selections: 7-2 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.