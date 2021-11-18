Who doesn’t love a wild parlay? As they say, the casinos in Vegas were built on the backs of losing parlay bettors. But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to throw some cash down on the improbable string of events occurring.

Which brings us around to the SEC.

Auburn can still make the SEC championship game for a rematch with Georgia, according to ESPN Stats and Info. It would take, well, quite a bit.

So, naturally, that got me thinking. What if one were to try to wager on these seven things happening, perhaps as a group of bets otherwise known as a parlay?

As best I can guess, the odds of pulling this off are about +21899 for an implied probability of 0.45%. A $100 bet would return you a total of $ 21,999.09 payout. So, maybe don’t go running to the book just yet, but let’s walk through game by game how this could theoretically cash for you.

The point spreads in parentheses are from SI Sportsbook for Week 12, For Week 13, we use our best guesses generated by the SI Composite.The moneylines come per bookmaker legend Johnny Avello.

Week 12

Arkansas +900 (+20.5) beats Alabama

It would be a massive upset, but Arkansas is developing as a program and Bama’s quarterback Bryce Young will have not faced anything like the Hogs’ drop-8 defense.

There’s a chance.

Ole Miss -10000 (-35.5) beats Vanderbilt

I mean, it’s Vanderbilt.

Auburn -300 (-7.5) beats South Carolina

South Carolina’s not very good, but nobody’s really sure what to expect from an Auburn team that just lost starting quarterback Bo Nix.

Week 13

Mississippi State +105 (Estimated +4.5) beats Ole Miss

Much weirder things have happened in the Egg Bowl. Trust me.

Missouri +400 (+11) beats Arkansas

Probably not gonna happen, but if Tyler Badie keeps rolling the Hogs could have a dicey day against the Tigers.

Auburn +600 (+14) beats Alabama

Much weirder things have happened in the Iron Bowl, trust me.

Texas A&M -240 (-8) beats LSU

Doubt we’ll get seven overtimes, but an LSU team in its head coach’s final game would be a tough out.

This would not only result in every team getting to 4-4, but, yes, propel Auburn incredibly into the conference title game. I will leave to you, the reader, to sort through a myriad of tie-breaking scenarios to learn why. But if it does, and you found a way to make this parlay, enjoy your winnings because you absolutely earned them.

