Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 11 Sunday NFL Betting Preview
Week 11 Sunday NFL Betting Preview
Publish date:

NFL Player Props Week 11: Five Bets to Target

Breaking down the best player props to target before placing your NFL Week 11 bets.
Author:

After 10 weeks of trying to beat the SI Sportsbook with my player prop predictions, I am 25-23 while being -1.95 units on a $100 baseline of each investment. I was on the wrong side of a Josh Allen prop bet for the third straight week, leading to another 2-3 week.

If I wager on the favorite, I lay the juice to win $100 (-115 betting line = $115 to win $100). On the underdog side, I wager $100 to win the extra profit (100 to win 150 with +150 betting line).

When reviewing all the props lines, I’m looking for flaws in pricing. I would expect most of my investments to come on the overside unless I see an overcorrection in a stat line.

Check Week 11 Betting Lines at SI Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) against the Seattle Seahawks during their football game on Sunday November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Bet: Over 81.5 rushing yards for AJ Dillon (-115)

With Aaron Jones out this week, Dillon looks poised to have a top-five running back opportunity in Week 11. Green Bay gave him 82 rushes over its past seven games, leading to 366 yards and two touchdowns while also succeeding in the passing game (12/173/1). The Packers’ running backs have run the ball 232 times for 993 yards. Dillon brings a workhorse feel to Green Bay’s offense, and he should see more than 85 percent of their rushing attempts against the Vikings.

Minnesota allowed 913 rushing yards to running backs over nine games on 208 carries (4.4 YPC). Joe Mixon (29/127/1) and Nick Chubb (21/100) had the most success against the Vikings. Two other offenses also rushed for more 100 yards (Detroit - 24/108 and Baltimore - 24/127/1) from the running back position.

Dillon needs 20-plus touches to pay off, unless he hits on a long run. I have him projected for 21 carries for 97 yards with a 75 percent chance of a rushing score.

Bet: Over 21.5 receiving yards for Myles Gaskin (-115)

Over the last four games, running back gained 791 combined yards against the Jets with 15 touchdowns and 27 catches. New York has struggled to defend running backs in the passing game (68/643/3). Every team, except for the Bills (4/28), gained more than 45 receiving yards. Thirteen different backs gained more 20 yards via the pass.

Miami gave Gaskin 75 touches over its last four games, but he gained only 234 combined yards (2.8 yards per rush; 4.7 yards per catch) while playing 64.3 percent of their offensive snaps. He gained more than 21 yards rushing in three of 10 games. Gaskin isn’t playing well, but his matchup screams a winning day.

New York Jets Elijah Moore

Bet: Over 33.5 receiving yards for Elijah Moore (-115)

The Jets attempted 148 passes over the last three games, leading to 1,132 passing yards and eight scores. Their wide receivers caught 60 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns on 88 targets. Moore emerged over the previous three games (6/67, 7/84/2 and 3/44/1 on 20 targets) while receiving WR3 snaps. A change to Joe Flacco at quarterback doesn’t feel like a positive move, but Moore is playing well.

SI Recommends

Miami ranks 30th in wide receiver defense (152/1,887/12 on 237 targets). They allowed more than 34 yards receiving to 25 different wideouts over 10 games.

New York tends to rotate in five different wide receivers, with Moore earning WR3 snaps over the last two weeks. He looks to be on a path for five catches for 57 yards.

Bet: Under 3.5 catches for Bryan Edwards (-145)

Last week, Edwards had his best game (3/88/1) in his short NFL career. He has 21 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets over nine games. Despite leading the Raiders in wide receiver snaps (480—79.1 percent), he has three catches or less over his last eight starts. His catch rate (53.8) restricts his upside.

The Bengals are 19th in the league defending wideouts (128/1,540/7), with most of their failure coming in three matchups (MIN - 22/250/2, GB - 15/242/1 and NYJ - 22/229/1). CB Chidobe Awuzie should cover Edwards on many plays. He likes to keep wide receivers in front of him, leading to a low catch rate.

Ten of Edwards's 21 catches have gained more than 20 yards. I don’t expect him to work the short areas of the field, leading to another low catch total.

Bet: More than 14.5 rushes for Christian McCaffrey (-140)

In his first two starts, McCaffrey received 21 and 24 rushing attempts. He left Week 3 after 21 snaps, leading to only seven carries.

Carolina eased him into action against New England (14/52 – on the field for 49 percent of their plays). Last week, McCaffrey hit the showers early after Carolina jumped out to a big lead against the Cardinals. He finished with 13 rushes for 95 yards while being on the field for 59 percent of the Panthers’ plays.

Offenses ran the ball 28.2 times against Washington over the first six weeks, with quarterbacks and receivers receiving 35 touches (5.8 per game). However, its run defenses improved over the past three games (15/57, 21/83/1 and 13/53), lowering their season average to 4.0 yards per carry.

Carolina now has a running quarterback in Cam Newton who will steal rushes. At the same time, Newton should extend drives and improve the Panthers' scoring.

I expect Carolina to play with I lead, and McCaffrey should be on the field for more than 80 percent of their plays. Over his 19 games between 2019-20, he had more than 14.5 rushes in 13 matchups. I have him projected for 22 rushes for 91 yards.

Check the Latest Lines at SI Sportsbook

More Betting & NFL:
Which NFL Team Would You Bet to Have Best Record?
Composite Picks the Winners
Best Bet: SEC West Parlay
My Favorite Bet: First Super Bowl Score
NFL Must Take Antonio Brown Allegations Seriously

YOU MAY LIKE

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 GP W12 E Performance, portrait during the Formula 1 Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix 2021, 20th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 19 to 21, 2021 on the Losail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar - Photo: Xavi Bonilla/DPPI/LiveMedia (Photo by Xavi Bonilla / IPA/Sipa USA)
Racing

Hamilton Takes Human Rights Stand on Qatar Grand Prix Helmet

The Formula One driver is swapping his usual message "Still I Rise" for the pride flag with the message "We Stand Together."

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Grant Hill Talks Hawks, Paul Pierce Tells The Truth

Grant Hill breaks down the Hawks, then Paul Pierce joins the show to discuss the Sarver situation in Phoenix.

Deebo Samuel
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Need to Know: Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

Deebo Samuel is making a case to be considered an elite fantasy football receiver.

Zoie
Play
More Sports

How 16-Year-Old Equestrian Zoie Brogdon Is Making a Mark in Her Sport

The Compton Cowboy and gold medal winning jumper is paving the way for more Black and brown girls to take a leap and join her white-dominated, out-of-the-box sport.

The Usos place a crown on Roman Reigns's head on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Survivor Series’

Can “Survivor Series” overcome the brand vs. brand gimmick that has lost much of its luster?

March 5, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miesha Tate celebrates her victory by submission against Holly Holm (not pictured) during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC Vegas 43 Betting Preview: Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira

Betting insight and analysis for UFC Vegas 43, headlined by Miesha Tate fighting Ketlen Vieira in Tate's second fight following her five-year layoff.

Big E celebrates with the WWE championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
Play
Wrestling

Big E Knows Match Vs. Roman Reigns Is ‘Massive’ Opportunity

It’s up to Big E to deliver a performance at ‘Survivor Series’ that elevates him to Roman Reigns’s level.

Paul Pierce at the ESPYs in 2019.
NBA

Paul Pierce Squashes 2008 Wheelchair Game Rumor

He helped give rise to the rumors during a 2019 'NBA Countdown' appearance.