Betting Roundtable: Rams-Cardinals Monday Night Football Best Bets

The Rams (8-4) head to Arizona to face the (10-2) Cardinals in an important NFC West matchup. Los Angeles is looking to avenge its 37-20 home loss in Week 4 and needs a win to have any chance of stealing the division from the division-leading Cardinals.

With Arizona only a 2.5-point spread for Arizona at home, to quote Dumb and Dumber, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance….”

Check the Cardinals-Rams odds at SI Sportsbook

Moneyline: Los Angeles (+110) | Arizona (-133)

Los Angeles (+110) | Arizona (-133) Spread: Los Angeles +2.5 (-110) | Arizona -2.5 (-110)

Los Angeles +2.5 (-110) | Arizona -2.5 (-110) Total: 51 -Over (-110) | Under (-110)

51 -Over (-110) | Under (-110) Game Info: Dec. 13, 2021 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals own the best winning percentage in the NFL, but a Rams win would drop them into a tie with the Packers and Buccaneers - some pretty good company.

Arizona has impressed this year by going 2-1 without Kyler Murray, and he is ready to go Monday. He returned to play in excellent form last Sunday against the Bears, relying a little more on his rushing upside. He tossed two touchdowns, while adding another two on the ground. He’s a versatile and mobile threat to this Rams defense.

Murray spread the ball around in the previous meeting, with three receivers seeing tallying 60-plus yards. Arizona ran all over the Rams in that win, with Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Murray and Rondale Moore combining for 220 ground yards and two touchdowns. Murray also passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles has tightened up the ground game since that loss. They've allowed only 103 rushing yards per game across the past three contests, while they have been middle of the pack in passing yards by allowing 207 passing yards per game.

The Rams are the team that made all the right moves, but somehow hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Matthew Stafford has looked mostly good in this offense, but the team has not clicked the way it should on paper. Losing Robert Woods was tough, but bringing in Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller should offset that loss.

The Rams finally had a dominant performance last week … versus the Jaguars. Monday, they have their work cut out for them as they face a Cardinals defense that was limited Cooper Kupp to only five catches and 65 yards in Week 4.

Arizona has allowed only 205 passing yards per game this season - the fourth-least in the league - and across the last three: only 190 per game. However, on the ground Arizona has allowed 121 yards per game across the last contests. Darrell Henderson is on the COVID list, and Sony Michel is expected to lead the backfield Monday.

Some more numbers:

• Arizona is 9-3 Against the Spread (ATS) this year.

• Los Angeles is 5-7 ATS

• The over is 6-6 in Cardinals games

• The over is 6-5-1 in Rams games

Arizona is averaging 28.6 points per game, while the Rams tally 28 points per game.

Fantasy managers will be watching this one for their “Monday Night Miracle” as fantasy playoff berths are in the balance, while bettors will be looking to grow their bankroll. I asked SI’s betting staff how they will be betting this game.

BEST BETS

SI Fantasy & Betting's Jen Piacenti:

I can’t see this going any other way than the Cardinals covering 2.5 points. They are the better team - plain and simple. Arizona limited Cooper Kupp last time, and they will do it again. If it ain’t broke ... That means Van Jefferson and OBJ will have their opportunities. Last time it was Jefferson that found the end zone. Tonight, I will back OBJ at +175. BEST BETS: Arizona -2.5 (-110); Cooper Kupp under 93.5 (-118); OBJ anytime TD (+175)

SI Fantasy & Betting's Kyle Wood:

Both quarterbacks' passing yards player props are intriguing. I like the under on Kyler Murray's line of 262.5 passing yards and the over on Matt Stafford at 280.5. This is as much a bet on recent trends for both players as it is a prediction of how Monday night will play out. I expect the Cardinals to lead for much of the game and for the Rams to have to air the ball out while trailing, especially without running back Darrell Henderson Jr. On the other hand, the Cardinals are getting back Chase Edmonds, who tore up L.A. for 120 yards on the ground when these teams played in October. Stafford has gone over his total in eight of 12 games this season—he threw for 280 on the dot against Arizona. Murray, on the other hand, went over that total in his first four games this season and has only done so once in his last five. BEST BETS: Kyler Murray under 260.5 passing yards (-120); Matt Stafford over 280.5 passing yards (-120)

SI Fantasy's Craig Ellenport:

Arizona's 37-20 win in Week 4 exceeded this game's total of 51.5, and that'll be the case again Monday night. As for player props, Rams QB Matthew Stafford has passed for more than 280 yards eight times this season and in five of his last six games. On the other side, WR DeAndre Hopkins loves playing under the lights. In his last three primetime games, he's averaged 75.7 yards -- 17 yards more than his number for this game. And in what should be a high-scoring game, I'll throw in an anytime TD for D-Hop. BEST BETS: Over 51.5 (-110); Matthew Stafford Over 280.5 passing yards (-120); DeAndre Hopkins OVER 58.5 receiving yards (-125); Hopkins Anytime Touchdown (+138)

SI Fantasy & Betting's Bill Enright:

When these NFC West rivals played earlier this season, the Cardinals won 37-20. Some quick math here tells me that’s 57 points. The Over/Under for that Week 4 matchup was 54. Now, they only have to get to 51? I think they get there. While I’m not on the spread in this one, I’ll gladly bet on the scoreboard being lit up like a Christmas Tree. BEST BET: Over 51 (-110)

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

Those of us who drafted Kyler Murray in fantasy leagues have been disappointed with his rushing totals this season. He ran for at least 19 yards in the first four games, but then totaled 38 rushing yards over his next four games. Murray then missed three games, but returned last Sunday with 59 rushing yards against the Bears. That's what we want to see! So, I'm going to target his rushing prop tonight and take the over. Arizona is at its best when he's running, and I think he tops that number in a potential shootout.

BEST BET: Kyler Murray over 26.5 rushing yards (-120)

MMQB'S Conor Orr:

I'll take the under on 5.5 touchdowns, which might seem weird given that both of these teams can score in buckets. This has been one Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been eyeing up for a few weeks now, and likely had the luxury of preparing for early since last week's Jaguars game was essentially a bye. The Rams' defensive staff is bright and deep. I would be willing to bet they'll get Von Miller rolling tonight and tighten up some of the issues in the run game. BEST BET: Over 5.5 touchdowns (+110)

MMQB's Gary Gramling:

These teams are pretty close to a coin-flip matchup. And for whatever reason, the Cardinals have been much worse at home than on the road this year (they’re 3–6 straight-up and 2–7 against the spread at home post-Halloween under Kliff Kingsbury). So if you’re looking for sides, might as well take the extra juice and bet Rams money line (+110). I’m interested in the under for two reasons: On one hand, the Cardinals 'defense hasn’t given up many big plays this year, Vance Joseph is familiar with what the Rams do offensively and L.A. probably isn’t quite fully formed with Odell Beckham Jr. yet. And on the other hand, Kyler Murray’s downfield passing efficiency has been like something out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (61.2% completions on throws of 15+ air yards, which would be the highest of all-time). Kyler has been trending back toward mere MVP-level rates in that category his past couple starts, and I think that means fewer big plays and more clock-chewing, sustained offense tonight. And, as a result, I think that total that holds under 50. BEST BET: Under 51 (-110)

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

More Betting, Fantasy & NFL:

• Rams-Cardinals Best Bets

• Week 14 Bad Beats & Big Payouts

• My Favorite Bet: First Super Bowl Score

• Conference Championship Odds

• Week 15 Early Waiver Wire

• Micah Parsons is leading Dallas' defense