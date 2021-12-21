The Eagles and Football Team still have an open window to sneak into the playoffs despite both currently having a losing record (6-7). Tonight’s winner will have the same record as the Vikings (currently in the 7th seed) and Saints. Philadelphia seems to be in the driver’s seat for this match-up, considering Washington will likely have a third-string quarterback under-center (Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are on the COVID-19 list). Actually, fourth-string if you include Ryan Fitzpatrick! That means Garrett Gilbert is expected to start for the WFT.

Philadelphia enters the game as 6.5 point favorites over their NFC East Rival, and SI Sportsbook has the game total set at 41.5 (only the Texans and Jaguars had a lower Over/Under). *Odds subject to change.

We asked some of the staff at Sports Illustrated to give their picks for tonight’s special Tuesday Night Football game.

SI Betting’s Matt Ehalt:

I'm surprised this line is less than a touchdown. I know Washington may be getting some players back, but Washington is not good and had its momentum snapped in its loss to Dallas. The Eagles, with three of their next four against Washington and the Free Medium Soda Giants, have a clear path to a potential playoff spot. I believe we'll see some points scored in this game, and Eagles games are 3-2 hitting the over at home, so I'll take the over here. For player props, let' go with a DeVonta Smith anytime touchdown. He's due after consecutive duds, and I believe the Eagles will involve him a ton tonight. He's getting good value too. BEST BETS: Eagles -6.5 (-110), Over 42.5 (-110), DeVonta Smith anytime TD (+175)

SI Betting’s Craig Ellenport:

With two games left to play, 15 teams have scored 17 or fewer points in Week 15. Seven of the first 14 games failed to top 42 points. That's the total for Washington-Philly Tuesday night, and it definitely looks like another low-scoring affair. Washington has averaged 17.9 points per game over its last eight. The Eagles have held four of their last six opponents to 18 or less. Philly's versatile run game should score enough against a middle-of-the-pack Washington run defense to cover the spread. BEST BETS: Eagles -6.5, Under 41

SI Betting’s Kyle Wood:

The Eagles get starting quarterback Jalen Hurts back for this crucial division game while Washington is down to Garrett Gilbert, who was signed on Friday. There's a chance that one of Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen is cleared to play against Philly, but I think the Eagles are in a great spot even if that does happen. Philadelphia scored 30 points in three of its last four games, a stark contrast to how Washington strung together its winning streak by holding teams under 20. Even if the Eagles are held below their season average of 25.9 PPG, I don't see Washington keeping up, with or without its first or second-string QB. The 6.5-point spread isn't enough. Give me Philadelphia covering and improving to .500. BEST BET: Eagles -6.5

SI Betting’s Frank Taddeo:

Jalen Hurts is expected back under center from his ankle injury. Oddsmakers have his rushing projection listed at 44.5. A deeper dive reveals that the athletic signal-caller has well surpassed that number in six straight games. The former Oklahoma standout proved at the collegiate level that he can step up in big games. I believe we will see more of the same on Tuesday night when the Eagles battle Washington with so much on the line. For Philadelphia to emerge victorious in Week 15, Hurts will need to use his legs as much as his arm. BEST BET: Jalen Hurts OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards (edited)

SI Video’s and resident Eagles fan Dakota London:

I just want the Eagles to lose, to be honest—winning only worsens our draft order.

SI Betting’s Bill Enright:

Philly has covered in six of their last eight games against Washington and covered in three of their last four games this season. Up until this game, five points was the highest the Eagles have been favored by. So why are they such big favorites against an NFC East rival? WFT signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the street, and now he’s their starting quarterback since Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are both on the COVID-19 list. The Eagles should easily win, and they’ll end up covering the spread too. BEST BET: Eagles -6.5

