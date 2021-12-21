Betting Roundtable: Seahawks-Rams Best Bets

The Rams need a win to force a tie atop the NFC West.

The Seahawks need a win to stay within one game of a playoff spot.

Tuesday's NFC West battle between the Rams and Seahawks has major playoff implications for both teams and the conference.

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-300) | Seattle (+240)

Los Angeles (-300) | Seattle (+240) Spread: Los Angeles -7 (+100) | Cleveland +6.5 (-118)

Los Angeles -7 (+100) | Cleveland +6.5 (-118) Total: 46.5 - Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

46.5 - Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110) Game Info: Dec. 21, 2021 | 7 p.m. ET | Fox

The Rams secured a massive win last Monday night when they defeated the Cardinals in the desert, opening the door for them to win the division. The passing game found its groove, while Sony Michel has played well in place of Darrell Henderson Jr.

Seattle has won two straight to enter the playoff picture and needs a win to avoid falling two games back in the Wild Card race with three games remaining. Russell Wilson has finally started to play better after a horrendous three-game stretch following his return, although D.K. Metcalf still is posting pedestrian numbers.

Los Angeles has won four of the last five meetings between the teams, including last year's Wild Card Game. The Rams defeated the Seahawks, 26-17, in Week 5 in Seattle behind a strong effort from Robert Woods, who is out of the season. Geno Smith spelled Wilson after the latter suffered an injury but could not lead a comeback.

This game will be affected by which players are available Tuesday night, considering the NFL moved the game back two days as the teams deal with COVID.

Here's how our experts are betting this game.

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

The Rams showed me a ton last week in beating the Cardinals. To go on the road short-handed and beat the team with the best record in the NFL at the time speaks volumes. While the Seahawks have worked back into playoff contention, they have lost four of five to the Rams, including last year's playoff game in Seattle. I'm tempted to take the seven points here, but the winning team in this series has won by at least seven points that five-game span. Since I like the Rams to win, I'll lay the seven points in this spot. I like Odell Beckham Jr. to find the end zone among the player props. Beckham looks like he's still got it and has been playing well with the Rams. Let's take a shot at him scoring at plus-money. BEST BETS: Rams -7 (+100), Odell Beckham Jr. anytime TD (+150)

MMQB'S Gary Gramling:

I normally don’t like betting big spreads in division rivalries, but each of the last five games between these two teams has been decided by a touchdown or more—and four of those were Rams victories. Russell Wilson has had issues against the Rams over the years primarily because Aaron Donald refused to be blocked, and now you throw in Von Miller against an already struggling offensive line. The Seahawks defense isn’t capable of forcing Matthew Stafford into many game-altering mistakes, and Seattle’s only real path to victory is some combination of injuries for the Rams and fluky (maybe special teams) turnovers. BEST BET: Rams -7 (+100)

SI Betting's Frank Taddeo:

Let's not overcomplicate this in any way: Cooper Kupp is a machine. He leads the NFL in targets (151), receptions (113), yards (1,489) and receiving touchdowns (12). Although it's never attractive to lay odds on an 'Anytime Touchdown,' he is just securing too much target share of the passing offense to overlook. Seattle has not allowed a passing touchdown to an opposing wide receiver since Week 8, but that streak ends tonight. BEST BET: Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (-125)

SI Fantasy's Craig Ellenport:

The Rams seem to have righted the ship, winning two straight after a three-game losing streak. More importantly, they come into this game highly motivated -- with the NFC West crown in their sights following Arizona's stunning loss to the Lions. Even with Jalen Ramsey out for this game, the Rams ferocious pass rush should wreak havoc on Russell Wilson, who will be without his favorite target, Tyler Lockett. Seattle will score enough points to help this game hit its total of 46, but Wilson won't keep up with Matthew Stafford. BEST BETS: Rams -7 (+100); Over 46.5 (-110)

SI Fantasy & Betting's Kyle Wood:

I know the Seahawks are in "win-now mode" and are 2-0 since acquiring Adrian Peterson, but Seattle shouldn't scare the Rams following Los Angeles' road win at Arizona. The Rams' three-game losing streak was certainly a cause for concern, but Matt Stafford and Sean McVay put out the fire and turned around with a blowout win over the Jaguars and a crucial win against Arizona. Seattle looked good in wins against the 49ers and Texans, but this game has more importance for the Rams in their much more serious "win-now mode" campaign. They can catch the Cardinals with a win, and I think they do so by at least a touchdown. BEST BET: Rams -7 (+100)

SI Fantasy & Betting's Bill Enright:

The Rams have won seven of their last nine games against Seattle and won by seven points or more in four of the last five. A 6.5-point spread seems like a lot for division rivals, but Los Angeles has proven it can win by a touchdown. Seattle allows an average of 20 points per game, and when the Rams hit that mark, they are 9-1 straight up and 6-4 ATS. Lay the points. BEST BET: Rams -7 (+100)

SI Fantasy & Betting's Jen Piacenti:

The Rams own Seattle, plain and simple. The Rams have won seven of their last nine matchups, and in Week 5 of this season the Rams dominated in a 26-17 victory. Sean McVay clearly has Pete Carroll's number. Russell Wilson is still not 100% and now we have a game where Seattle is without Tyler Lockett ? Sign me up. BEST BET: Rams -7 (+100)

