NCAA Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Futures, Odds
March Madness is just around the corner!
The major conference tournaments begin this week—the ACC tournament starts Tuesday afternoon—which will affect some of the top seeds in the tournament.
Top-ranked Gonzaga remains the favorite to win the championship at +400 odds, the same as last week. The Bulldogs will look to secure the WAC auto bid tonight against St. Mary's.
No 7. Duke's odds stayed steady at +1200 even after No. 25 UNC upset them at home this past Saturday, ruining Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
No. 2 Arizona is the second betting option at +600 odds, a massive jump after opening the year at +4000. No. 5 Kentucky enters the SEC tournament with +800 odds after opening at +2000.
Defending national champion and No. 3 Baylor owns +1400 odds, while No. 4 Auburn is at +1000 after opening at +4000.
NCAA Men's Tournament, Outright Winner
No. 1 Gonzaga +400
No. 2 Arizona +600
No. 5 Kentucky +800
No. 4 Auburn +1000
No. 7 Duke +1200
No. 6 Kansas +1200
No. 9 Purdue +1200
No. 3 Baylor +1400
No. 13 UCLA +2000
No. 8 Villanova +2000
No. 16 Illinois +2200
No. 14 Texas Tech +2200
No. 18 Houston +3000
No. 15 Arkansas +4000
No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers +4000
Virginia Tech +4000
No. 12 Wisconsin +4500
Alabama +5000
No. 22 Texas +5000
Oklahoma State +6000
No. 20 Connecticut +6600
Ohio State +6600
No. 11 Providence +6600
LSU +8000
Michigan State +8000
No. 21 USC +8000
No. 24 Iowa +10000
No. 25 North Carolina +12500
No. 17 Saint Mary's +12500
No. 19 Murray State +15000
No. 23 Colorado State +20000
