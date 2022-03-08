March Madness is just around the corner!

The major conference tournaments begin this week—the ACC tournament starts Tuesday afternoon—which will affect some of the top seeds in the tournament.

Top-ranked Gonzaga remains the favorite to win the championship at +400 odds, the same as last week. The Bulldogs will look to secure the WAC auto bid tonight against St. Mary's.

No 7. Duke's odds stayed steady at +1200 even after No. 25 UNC upset them at home this past Saturday, ruining Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

No. 2 Arizona is the second betting option at +600 odds, a massive jump after opening the year at +4000. No. 5 Kentucky enters the SEC tournament with +800 odds after opening at +2000.

Defending national champion and No. 3 Baylor owns +1400 odds, while No. 4 Auburn is at +1000 after opening at +4000.

No. 1 Gonzaga +400

No. 2 Arizona +600

No. 5 Kentucky +800

No. 4 Auburn +1000

No. 7 Duke +1200

No. 6 Kansas +1200

No. 9 Purdue +1200

No. 3 Baylor +1400

No. 13 UCLA +2000

No. 8 Villanova +2000

No. 16 Illinois +2200

No. 14 Texas Tech +2200

No. 18 Houston +3000

No. 15 Arkansas +4000

No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers +4000

Virginia Tech +4000

No. 12 Wisconsin +4500

Alabama +5000

No. 22 Texas +5000

Oklahoma State +6000

No. 20 Connecticut +6600

Ohio State +6600

No. 11 Providence +6600

LSU +8000

Michigan State +8000

No. 21 USC +8000

No. 24 Iowa +10000

No. 25 North Carolina +12500

No. 17 Saint Mary's +12500

No. 19 Murray State +15000

No. 23 Colorado State +20000

