MLB World Series Future Odds: Dodgers Lead Pack as Baseball Returns

The Dodgers are the World Series betting favorites at SI Sportsbook, followed by the Astros and Blue Jays.

Baseball is back.

MLB and the MLBPA have tentatively agreed to a new CBA, clearing the way for the baseball season to begin in mid-April.

There are still some elite free agents on the board, such as Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Trevor Story, meaning some rosters will shift between now and opening day.

However, it’s always a good time to place a bet.

Here’s where the World Series future odds stand at SI Sportsbook as teams prepare for the second wave of free agency, which reportedly will begin Thursday night. Some teams’ odds have shifted quite a bit since the initial odds came out in November.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Dodgers +600
Blue Jays +850
Astros +850
Yankees +1000
White Sox +1100
Padres +1100
Mets +1100
Rays +1300
Braves +1400
Brewers +1500

SI Recommends

Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players and team pose with the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series championship rally at Truist Park.

Red Sox +1700
Cardinals +1800
Giants +2200
Mariners +3000
Angels +3000
Phillies +3500
Reds +4000
Tigers +4000
Athletics +6000
Guardians +6000

Twins +6600
Royals +6600
Marlins +6600
Rangers +6600
Rockies +10000
Cubs +10000
Nationals +10000
Diamondbacks +20000
Pirates +25000
Orioles +25000

QUICK OBSERVATIONS

• The Dodgers’ odds have slightly dipped from +500 to +600 with Max Scherzer and Corey Seager exiting, but they’re still the best team in baseball. Expect them to make some moves, although it’s possible they could lose Clayton Kershaw.

• If you expect the Yankees to actually do something to improve before the season begins, 10-1 odds are tempting.

• The Mets’ odds have surged from +1800 to +1100 after adding Scherzer and Starling Marte, among others. And they may not be done. However, you missed the boat on getting them at a value price (although this is still a solid play).

• The Blue Jays’ odds have actually improved to +850 from +1000 despite losing Marcus Semien and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. These odds seems a little too lean to invest in a team in a tough division.

• It’s questionable as to whether the Red Sox have improved but 17-1 odds for an ALCS team is quite tempting. And, like the Dodgers and Yankees, they could be active in this second wave of free agency. Boston at 17-1 is much better than the Blue Jays at 17/2.

• The Giants entered the offseason at +1300 but are now +2200. Oddsmakers are not buying last year’s 107-win season.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

