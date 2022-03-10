Baseball is back.

MLB and the MLBPA have tentatively agreed to a new CBA, clearing the way for the baseball season to begin in mid-April.

There are still some elite free agents on the board, such as Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Trevor Story, meaning some rosters will shift between now and opening day.

However, it’s always a good time to place a bet.

Here’s where the World Series future odds stand at SI Sportsbook as teams prepare for the second wave of free agency, which reportedly will begin Thursday night. Some teams’ odds have shifted quite a bit since the initial odds came out in November.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Dodgers +600

Blue Jays +850

Astros +850

Yankees +1000

White Sox +1100

Padres +1100

Mets +1100

Rays +1300

Braves +1400

Brewers +1500

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Red Sox +1700

Cardinals +1800

Giants +2200

Mariners +3000

Angels +3000

Phillies +3500

Reds +4000

Tigers +4000

Athletics +6000

Guardians +6000

Twins +6600

Royals +6600

Marlins +6600

Rangers +6600

Rockies +10000

Cubs +10000

Nationals +10000

Diamondbacks +20000

Pirates +25000

Orioles +25000

QUICK OBSERVATIONS

• The Dodgers’ odds have slightly dipped from +500 to +600 with Max Scherzer and Corey Seager exiting, but they’re still the best team in baseball. Expect them to make some moves, although it’s possible they could lose Clayton Kershaw.



• If you expect the Yankees to actually do something to improve before the season begins, 10-1 odds are tempting.



• The Mets’ odds have surged from +1800 to +1100 after adding Scherzer and Starling Marte, among others. And they may not be done. However, you missed the boat on getting them at a value price (although this is still a solid play).



• The Blue Jays’ odds have actually improved to +850 from +1000 despite losing Marcus Semien and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. These odds seems a little too lean to invest in a team in a tough division.



• It’s questionable as to whether the Red Sox have improved but 17-1 odds for an ALCS team is quite tempting. And, like the Dodgers and Yankees, they could be active in this second wave of free agency. Boston at 17-1 is much better than the Blue Jays at 17/2.



• The Giants entered the offseason at +1300 but are now +2200. Oddsmakers are not buying last year’s 107-win season.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:

• Big East Tournament Betting Advice

• NCAA Men’s Basketball Futures

• Betting Advice: New-Look 76ers' Future Odds

• Super Bowl LVII Future Odds

• Calvin Ridley Suspension Fantasy Impact

• Why MLB Should Expand to 14 Playoff Teams