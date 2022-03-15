Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NCAA Betting
Final Four Futures Odds
Final Four Futures Odds

How Future Odds Can Help With March Madness Bets

Using teams’ future odds can help when making Final Four bets or trying to find the right upset to target.

What is a futures bet? Quite simply: A futures bet is exactly what it sounds like - a bet on an outcome in the future.

These bets are usually placed on a series, an award or major championship. They can be made on March Madness, the Super Bowl, the NBA MVP or the AL Pennant winner.

Why place a futures bet? Because the potential payouts are tremendous. Generally, the further in the future the event occurs, the better odds you will get for your wager.

Bet NCAA Tournament Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew after the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For example: If you bet the Rams to win Super Bowl LVI in July of 2021, you earned 15 times your money (+1500 odds). A $100 investment from July earned you $1,500 profit ($1,600 total) in February. Not too shabby for Rams backers!

Futures bets are a fun way to bet on your favorite team, player, or even gut feeling.

And that applies to March Madness!

Love Texas Tech? Why not bet on the Raiders at SI Sportsbook to make the Final Four at +500 odds. March Madness is a great time to put in some futures bets, especially if you place the bets before the field starts dwindling since teams’ odds will change.

Futures can also help with your brackets!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

SI Sportsbook has Gonzaga at -138 to make the Final Four, while Wisconsin owns +1000 odds. You can assume it’s pretty likely the top-seeded Gonzaga will make it to the Final Four, while third-seeded Wisconsin is more of a long shot. The bigger the payout, the less likely the sportsbook thinks it will occur.

Another thing to look out for: rather than strictly looking at seeding, check the odds set by the sportsbook. For example: Providence is a top-four seed in this year’s NCAA tournament, but Vegas has them at +1500 to win it all. 

You may want to consider fading the No. 4 team in the Midwest Region and perhaps even consider No. 13 South Dakota State in their first-round matchup.

What Vegas thinks can give you an edge if you don’t know where to start.

A futures bet requires minimal investment and you can make a maximum return. You can set it and forget it. Just remember: No bet is guaranteed, and Vegas is offering generous payouts for a reason. Lots of well-planned futures don’t cash.

Bet NCAA Tournament Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

Bet NCAA Tournament Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

But if you know how to use future odds when making your bracket or placing bets, it can help you find potential upsets that could provide some extra profits.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and College Basketball:
Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets
NCAA Tournament Opening Lines
How to Bet March Madness
MLB World Series Future Odds
How to Bet the 5-12 Matchups
Tom Brady’s Return Affects SB Future Odds
Tom Brady Returns: Fantasy Impact
Underdog Runs that Paid Off
SI Experts Bracket
Is This Finally Purdue’s Year?

Fantasy/Betting
NCAA Men's Tournament
Providence Friars
Providence Friars
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

YOU MAY LIKE

Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) backs in against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.
NBA

No One Wants to Play the Timberwolves This Postseason

By Chris Herring
Russia has been suspended from competition
Soccer

Russia’s UEFA Ban Upheld, FIFA Ban Still to Be Decided

The appeal against the FIFA ban that removed Russia from World Cup qualifying later this month could be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week.

By Associated Press
Randy Gregory celebrating with the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: Gregory to Sign With Broncos, Cowboys Deal Falls Apart

The deal in Dallas reportedly fell apart due to the contract’s language.

By Joseph Salvador
Power25 Week 17
Play
College Basketball

Week 17: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Eight programs make their debut in this week's Power 25 national boys basketball rankings.

By Jason Jordan
Kevin Durant with the Nets.
NBA

KD Offers Refreshing Take on MJ vs. LeBron Debate

He doesn’t see the point in comparing the two legends.

By Joseph Salvador
Haley and Hanna Cavinder pose for a photo while holding basketballs.
College Basketball

Cavinder Twins Announce They’re Entering Transfer Portal

The Fresno State players will have two years of eligibility remaining.

By Zach Koons
eriksen-denmark
Soccer

Eriksen Named in Denmark Squad for First Time Since Collapse

The Danish midfielder has previously said his goal is to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By Andrew Gastelum