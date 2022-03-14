Tom Brady’s Return Boosts Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Future Odds

Tom Brady is back.

And so are the Buccaneers as Super Bowl contenders.

Like the Packers and Broncos before them, the Buccaneers have surged thanks to new clarity about their quarterback position for the upcoming season.

Mark LoMoglio/AP

Tampa Bay now owns +800 odds at SI Sportsbook to be the 2023 Super Bowl champion, the third-best mark in the NFL and the best odds among NFC teams.

The Chiefs (+650) and Bills (+700) still lead the pack, while the defending Super Bowl champion Rams are just behind the Buccaneers at (+900).

Here is the updated list of teams with the 10-best odds:

Chiefs +650

Bills +700

Buccaneers +800

Rams +900

Packers +1000

Bengals +1200

Broncos +1200

49ers +1400

Cowboys +1600

Ravens +2000

Titans +2000

The Buccaneers sat at +2000 before this move, tied with the Titans and Ravens. Brady’s return moves the needle since he is still an elite player—and fantasy option—having finished second in the MVP after throwing 43 touchdown passes.

While Brady’s return makes the Buccaneers a legit Super Bowl contender, these odds seem a little rich to bet. Tampa Bay still has some roster concerns due to several key players like Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette entering free agency.

The Buccaneers also lost Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet to retirement, and their once-strong defense had some rough showings against top offenses. The Buccaneers’ 2022 schedule is also daunting with the Packers, Chiefs, Bengals, and Rams.

There is better value to be found with Green Bay or San Francisco.

With free agency opening Monday, these odds are sure to change again over the week as teams fortify their roster.

But no player will move the needle like Brady.

