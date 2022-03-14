Skip to main content
Tom Brady Announces That He is Coming Out of Retirement
Tom Brady’s Return Boosts Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Future Odds

The Buccaneers now have the best Super Bowl odds at SI Sportsbook of any NFC team. Tampa Bay jumped to +800 odds from its previous +2000 listing.

Tom Brady is back.

And so are the Buccaneers as Super Bowl contenders.

Like the Packers and Broncos before them, the Buccaneers have surged thanks to new clarity about their quarterback position for the upcoming season.

Check NFL Super Bowl Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday, March 13, 2022, he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Tampa Bay now owns +800 odds at SI Sportsbook to be the 2023 Super Bowl champion, the third-best mark in the NFL and the best odds among NFC teams.

The Chiefs (+650) and Bills (+700) still lead the pack, while the defending Super Bowl champion Rams are just behind the Buccaneers at (+900).

Here is the updated list of teams with the 10-best odds:

Chiefs +650
Bills +700
Buccaneers +800
Rams +900
Packers +1000
Bengals +1200
Broncos +1200
49ers +1400
Cowboys +1600
Ravens +2000
Titans +2000

The Buccaneers sat at +2000 before this move, tied with the Titans and Ravens. Brady’s return moves the needle since he is still an elite player—and fantasy option—having finished second in the MVP after throwing 43 touchdown passes.

While Brady’s return makes the Buccaneers a legit Super Bowl contender, these odds seem a little rich to bet. Tampa Bay still has some roster concerns due to several key players like Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette entering free agency.

The Buccaneers also lost Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet to retirement, and their once-strong defense had some rough showings against top offenses. The Buccaneers’ 2022 schedule is also daunting with the Packers, Chiefs, Bengals, and Rams.

There is better value to be found with Green Bay or San Francisco.

With free agency opening Monday, these odds are sure to change again over the week as teams fortify their roster.

But no player will move the needle like Brady.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

