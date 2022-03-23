Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NCAA Betting
Would You Bet That?: Will the Peacocks from St. Peter's Advance to the Elite 8
Would You Bet That?: Will the Peacocks from St. Peter's Advance to the Elite 8

March Madness Sweet 16 Against the Spread Bets, Odds: Houston vs. Arizona

Against the spread bets for Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup between No. 1 Arizona and No. 5 Houston in the South Region.

The late game Thursday pits two of the highest-graded teams in college hoops against one another. No. 1 Arizona is a narrow favorite to beat No. 5 Houston and its vaunted defense.

The Cougars made it to the Sweet 16 without much of a struggle, while the Wildcats had to sweat a close game with TCU that they closed out in overtime.

Matt Ehalt and I both make our picks for which of these teams will advance to the Elite Eight over the weekend.

Matt Ehalt NCAA tournament against the spread (ATS) record: 19-16-1
Kyle Wood NCAA tournament ATS record: 16-23-1

Check the Latest NCAA Tournament Odds and Lines from SI Sportsbook

Houston ‘s Taze Moore, top right, is hoisted by Kyler Edwards (11) as they celebrate a 68-53 win over Illinois in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

No. 5 Houston (31-5) vs. No. 1 Arizona (33-3)

Time: 9:59 p.m. ET | TBS
Spread: Houston +1.5 (-110) | Arizona -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Houston (+100) | Arizona (-125)
Over/Under: Under 145.5 (-118) | Over 145.5 (-110)

Houston’s Path

The Cougars scored two double-digit victories over quality teams to get their shot at knocking off the No. 1 seed in their region. In the first round, Houston got the best of No. 12 UAB in an 82-68 win in which it severely limited one of the highest-scoring offenses in college basketball. UH then turned around and sent home No. 4 Illinois, defeating the Illini, 68-53, while once again flexing its stingy defense.

Arizona’s Path

Beating No. 16 Wright State, 87-70, was a non-event for the Wildcats. And then their second-round game against No. 9 TCU was one of the most memorable games from the opening weekend. Arizona, in a truly wild finish, defeated the Horned Frogs, 85-80, in a game that required overtime to contain its craziness. Benedict Mathurin led Arizona in scoring in both games, going for a casual 18 in the round of 64 before lighting up TCU for 30 points, including a clutch three-pointer.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kyle Wood’s Bet: Arizona -1.5

The metrics adore Houston. The Cougars, No. 10 on both offense and defense per Ken Pom, have played just two ranked opponents all year. Right behind them in third overall is Arizona, with a slightly better offense, a lesser defense and a tempo a whole lot faster than how UH prefers to play. I think the duo of Mathurin and 7’1” Christian Koloko, who posted double-doubles in both tournament games, will be too much for the Cougars. It’s difficult to handle a team like Arizona that does so many things well, some of which Houston struggles to do efficiently—like free-throw shooting.

Matt Ehalt’s Bet: Arizona -1.5

Arizona is one tough team.

I’ll admit that I expected to fade the Wildcats in my brackets, but they made me a believer after dismantling UCLA in the Pac-12 title game after falling behind big.

Arizona again showed its toughness Sunday to outlast a game TCU team in overtime behind greatness from Benedict Mathurin (and help from the referees … that was a foul). Don’t overlook what that can do for a team’s confidence.

While the metrics love Houston, the concern is the level of competition it faced all year. Houston’s defense will keep it in this game. The Cougars are going to test Arizona. But let’s be honest: Arizona is not Illinois. We’re seeing now that the Big Ten teams were vastly overrated, and this Illinois team underachieved.

Houston has produced a great season, but it’s going to be hard to win this game even if the game is in its home state of Texas. I’m just not sure Houston’s defense can stymy Arizona for long enough, especially if Mathurin carries over momentum from Sunday.

Arizona has too many weapons and will find a way to knock off the AAC champions. The caliber of opponents on the schedule ultimately matters this time of year, and with a 1.5-point spread I’m almost getting Arizona to win straight-up.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and College Basketball:
Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets
Gonzaga-Arkansas Bets
Villanova-Michigan Bets
Thursday’s Sweet 16 Games Best Bets
Betting Advice: Saint Peter’s Futures
Sweet 16 Lines and Future Odds
Duke Bettors Suffer Stunning Bad Beat
How to Bet March Madness
Top-Four Seeds Against the Spread
Fantasy Impact: Davante Adams to the Raiders
Sweet 16 Rankings
Re-Picking the Bracket

Fantasy/Betting
NCAA Men's Tournament
Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats

YOU MAY LIKE

orlando-pride1
Soccer

Orlando Pride Apologize for Not Allowing ‘Gay’ Banner

The Black Swans supporter group’s banner referenced Florida’s recent legislation known as the “Don’t Say Gay″ bill.

By Associated Press
University of Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) scores near Auburn University center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half of the NCAA men's tournament preliminary round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Miami’s Isaiah Wong Focused on Seizing the Moments in March

The Hurricanes guard knew his dunk over Auburn’s Jabari Smith was highlight-worthy, but he's looking ahead with the goal of leading his team into a bigger, brighter spotlight.

By Jason Jordan
SEC men’s basketball opted for youth and potential in its coaching hires this offseason.
Play
College Basketball

Examining the Six SEC Men’s Hoops Coaching Changes

A youth movement is on with the new coaches in the conference.

By Pat Forde
Tyreek Hill runs down the field with the ball.
Play
NFL

Details Emerge in Tyreek Hill Trade, Contract Extension

The six-time Pro Bowler is poised to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL with the Dolphins.

By Zach Koons
Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (1), and Eli Brooks (55) celebrate after they defeated Tennessee in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Play
NCAA Betting

Sweet 16 Best Bets: Villanova vs. Michigan

Against the spread bets for Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup between No. 2 Villanova and No. 11 Michigan in the South Region.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Doug Edert talking to media.
Play
Extra Mustard

Saint Peter’s Guard Signs NIL Deal Amid Cinderella Run

His mustache has become quite the marketing tool.

By Joseph Salvador
Kirk Herbstreit
Play
NFL

Kirk Herbstreit Joins Amazon, Continues Duties With ESPN

The analyst signed a new contract extension with ESPN on Wednesday and will also work with Amazon during the NFL season.

By Wilton Jackson
Chiefs star Tyreek Hill points.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Tyreek Hill Traded to Dolphins

In another blockbuster NFL trade, both Hill and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will see their fantasy stock drop.

By Michael Fabiano