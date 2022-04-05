The Major League Baseball season opens Thursday and that means it’s time to place your NL futures bets! Let’s find value before the first pitch.

Dodgers +220

Braves +500

Brewers +500

Padres +650

Mets +750

Phillies +1000

Giants +1000

Cardinals +1300

Marlins +3000

Cubs +5000

Reds +6000

Nationals +6600

Rockies +6600

Diamondbacks +15000

Pirates +22000

The Dodgers are the World Series and NL betting favorite, and boast one of the deepest lineups in all of baseball. They’ve won the pennant 24 times in franchise history, appeared in the NLCS in five of the past six seasons, won the National league pennant three times in that span and captured one World Series.

You’re still getting plus-money at +220 odds, so this isn’t a bad bet.

The reigning World Series champion Braves have a pitching staff that is looking more seasoned, and they will be getting Ronald Acuna Jr. back. Despite losing Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers, I like the Braves to repeat at +500 odds.

The Brewers at +500 odds is one I am avoiding. Sure, the pitching is elite, but unless Christian Yelich has a big bounceback year, I can’t see the Brew Crew’s offense keeping up with Dodgers, Braves or even the Phillies.

And yes, I mentioned the Phillies. At +1000 odds, I’m willing to take a flier. They’re loaded with big bats, including Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos. Their pitching staff boasts a 2021 NL Cy Young contender in Zack Wheeler, as well as Aaron Nola, and talented lefty in Ranger Suarez. As for defense, well, you won’t find much of that here, but let’s also bet the over on the game totals!

MLB Power Rankings Entering Opening Day

Two more that catch my eye: I like the value for the Giants, who somehow find ways to win even without a flashy roster. They play smart baseball, and if their pitching gambles pay off (Carlos Rodon, Alex Cobb, Matthew Boyd), and they continue to play moneyball with their hitting platoons, +1000 could be a steal.

I also like the Cardinals, because, well, they’re the Cardinals, and you can never count them out. Quite the opposite of the Phillies, their defense could keep them in the hunt, and if all the dominoes fall the right way I can see a pathway to the pennant. Getting +1300 odds is good value if you’re a fan of the red birds.

Now, let’s break it down by division, and see what else we can find.

NL East Odds

Braves +110

Mets +190

Phillies +300

Marlins +1500

Nationals +4000

You’re still getting plus-money for the Braves, so take that bet if you like Atlanta before the Mets announce Max Scherzer will be missing any more time.

Seriously, though.

I want to like the Mets here, but with Jacob deGrom likely out for half the season and Scherzer possibly missing Opening Day, it just feels like the Mets are going to… Met. Getting +190 odds isn’t enough value for me to take this bet.

I’m willing to take a shot on the Phillies, for the above mentioned reasons, and at +1500 I would even pull a ticket for the Marlins.

Miami boasts an incredibly talented young pitching staff, and there’s some exciting, young hitting talent (Jazz Chisholm, Jr., Jesus Sanchez) coupled with some veteran presence in Jorge Soler (reigning World Series MVP), Jesus Aguilar and Avi Garcia. It’s a long shot, but the NL East feels like it could end up any number of ways.

NL Central Odds

Brewers -200

Cardinals +220

Cubs +1200

Reds +1400

Pirates +6600

My money here is on the Cardinals. Sure, the Brewers have far superior pitching, but I’m not laying $200 to make $100. Should a starting pitcher get injured, I’m not convinced the hitters can make up the difference.

The Cards, on the other hand, still boast Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill and some stellar defense.

NL West Odds

Dodgers -250

Padres +350

Giants +500

Rockies +10000

Diamondbacks +12500

I want to pick the Padres, but I’m not convinced they can do this without a full season from Fernando Tatis Jr.. The Giants are my choice at +500 since there is zero value with the Dodgers. The Giants won this division and the most games in MLB in 2021. I know the team looks boring on paper, but five to one odds is worth the gamble.

