Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Betting
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Consider
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Consider

MLB Opening Day Thursday Bets: Astros, Diamondbacks, Cardinals Start Fast

Best bets for three games from Thursday’s MLB Opening Day schedule, including an upset in the Padres-Diamondbacks matchup.

Opening Day is here, and it’s time to get in on the action!

The season kicks off Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET when the Brewers head to Wrigley Field to face the Cubs. Seven games will be played, while the Yankees-Red Sox and Mariners-Twins matchups have already been postponed to Friday due to weather. The day concludes with the Padres traveling to face the Diamondbacks.

So grab some Cracker Jacks and sit back for a full day of America’s pastime.

Now, let’s start off the season with a few picks at SI Sportsbook.

MLB Betting Previews: World Series Futures | AL Pennant, Division | NL Pennant, Division | AL Awards | NL Awards | Over/Under Win Totals | MLB Betting Primer

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
Moneyline: Pirates (+175) | Cardinals (-213)
Run line: Pirates +1.5 (-118) | Cardinals -1.5 (+100)
Total: Under 8 (-110) | Over 8(-110)
Projected starters: PIT RHP JT Brubaker vs. STL RHP Adam Wainwright

I usually hate betting the run line, but there is no value in taking the Cards on the moneyline. The Red Birds are my pick to win the division, and I think they can easily handle the Pirates—who are projected to win 69 games—by a two-run margin.

Adam Wainwright gets the Opening Day honors versus JT Brubaker. Brubaker has allowed a .349 batting average with an expected slugging of .567 to the Cardinals spanning 90 plate appearances. Wainwright, meanwhile, has allowed a batting average of .112 to this current Pirates lineup with a 29% K rate. Waino wasn’t his sharpest in spring training, but he shouldn’t have any trouble handling Pittsburgh at home.

Players to watch:
• Nolan Arenado is slugging a whopping 1.091 with a 1.591 OPS in twelve at-bats (AB) versus JT Brubaker.
• Wainwright has a career 2.85 home ERA. 

Bet: Cardinals -1.5 (+100)

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, celebrates with teammate Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel (10) following Gurriel’s home run in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
Moneyline: Astros (+110) | Angels (-133)
Run line: Astros +1.5 (-188) | Angels -1.5 (+155)
Total: Under 8.5 (-110) | Over 8.5 (-110)
Projected starters: LAA RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. HOU LHP Framber Valdez

The Angels will have reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani on the mound at home, so they are given the home-field bump. The Astros come to town with Framber Valdez and the lineup that scored the most runs (863) and struckout at the lowest rate (19.4%) in baseball in 2021. A lineup with a healthy Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon will be hard to beat—and very hard to strike out—but it’s hard to pass up the reigning AL champs and the current division favorites at plus-money.

Players to watch:
• Alex Bregman has a .429 batting average (BA) and .571 slugging percentage (SLG) versus Ohtani in seven ABs.
• Jose Altuve is batting .333 in 12 ABs versus Ohtani.
• David Fletcher is batting .292 versus Valdez in 24 career ABs.

Bet: Astros (+110)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+138) | Padres (-163)
Run line: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-118) | Padres -1.5 (+100)
Total: Under 8.5 (+105) | Over 8.5 (-125)
Projected starters: ARZ LHP Madison Bumgarner vs. SDP RHP Yu Darvish

Call me crazy, but I am calling for an upset. Madison Bumgarner will be pitching at home, and he held the Padres to two earned runs in his only home start against them last season. The southpaw has yielded only four earned runs in his last 14.2 innings pitched vs. the Padres—and that was vs. a lineup that included Fernando Tatis Jr.

Yu Darvish starts for the friars. Darvish had a 6.65 ERA in 23 innings pitched versus the Diamondbacks in 2021. He’s had a strong Spring, and I want to get behind the Padres, but they don’t look like they have the same teeth without Tatis in the lineup.

Players to watch:
• Luke Voit makes his Padres debut. He has batted .284 with a .527 SLG away from Yankee Stadium.

Bets: Diamondbacks (+138); Under 8.5 (+105)

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:
Masters Betting Preview
Jokic Passes Embiid as NBA MVP Favorite
NFL Futures: Bucs, Bills Lead Way
2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit
MLB Betting Primer
NCAA Basketball Futures
• MLB Power Rankings

Fantasy/Betting
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates
Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts against the Denver Nuggets.
Play
NBA

Lakers Face Major Offseason Questions

Will anybody trade for Russell Westbrook? Here are some queries Los Angeles must answer this offseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Bam Adebayo after winning gold with Team USA.
Play
NBA

Bam Adebayo Will ‘Never Forget’ That Gregg Popovich Cut Him

He uses it as motivation every time he plays the Spurs.

By Joseph Salvador
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with associate head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

Jon Scheyer Plans to Tweak Duke Offense in ’Noticeable’ Ways

It is a dawn of a new era for the Blue Devils as the former player takes over the helm from Mike Krzyzewski.

By Madeline Coleman
five-tool-newsletter-phone
MLB

Sign up for SI’s MLB newsletter

The Five-Tool Newsletter keeps you posted on everything going on in Major League Baseball.

By SI Staff
Erik ten Hag will reportedly become Manchester United’s next manager
Play
Soccer

Report: Man United to Hire Ajax’s Ten Hag As Manager

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino have been considered the two most likely candidates to step in for interim manager Ralf Rangnick next season.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tiger Woods celebrates at the Masters.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kellerman: Tiger Woods Is Not an ‘Elite Athlete’

A truly wild take just days ahead of The Masters.

By Dan Lyons
Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the no. 12 tee during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jack Nicklaus ‘Delighted’ Tiger Woods Will Play in Masters

Nicklaus: “Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this an incredible feat."

By Wilton Jackson
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto runs to third during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington.
Play
MLB

MLB Predictions for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Awards

Our baseball writers make their picks for each league’s big three awards.

By SI MLB Staff