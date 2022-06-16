Three of the four light heavyweight titles will be on the line inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Saturday night.

Artur Beterbiev (-800) is a massive favorite at SI Sportsbook going into this bout against Joe Smith Jr. (+560). Beterbiev is one the most dangerous light heavyweights in recent memory, going 17-0 with a 100% win-to-knockout ratio.

Smith (28-3, 22 KOs), his opponent, has been very successful as of late, winning four straight since his last loss against WBA light heavyweight champion Dimtry Bivol.

With a possible unification fight with Bivol looming for the winner, the stakes are extremely high for both boxers. A Beterbiev loss would be an upset for the ages, while a Smith loss would drop him to a contender on the bad side of title considerations.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Location: Hulu Theater at MSG | New York, NY

Main Card: 9 p.m. ET

Main Event ring walks (approx.): 11 p.m. ET

Card

Jahyae Brown vs Keane McMahon – Super welterweight

Wendy Toussaint vs Asina Byfield – Super welterweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova – Featherweight

Artur Beterbiev (-800) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (+560) – WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles

While always placing a bet on the underdog in a title fight can be enticing, the odds in this one are just way too much for Smith to overcome.

I expect Beterbiev to come out with a controlled pace and look to cut off the ring and keep Smith on the edges, peppering him with jabs and calculating Smith’s timing.

As the fight enters the mid-to-later rounds Beterbiev will have just done too much to break down Smith in the early rounds and I expect him to find an opportunity to get a stoppage somewhere in the 8-10 rounds.

BET: Beterbiev to win in rounds 7-12 (-105)

