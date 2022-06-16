Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
SI Betting Preview: Joe Smith Jr. Has the Power to Beat Artur Beterbiev
SI Betting Preview: Joe Smith Jr. Has the Power to Beat Artur Beterbiev

WBC, IBF, WBO Light Heavyweight Title Fight Betting Preview: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.

Betting analysis and a best bet for Saturday’s light heavyweight title fight between the heavily favored Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr.

Three of the four light heavyweight titles will be on the line inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Saturday night.

Artur Beterbiev (-800) is a massive favorite at SI Sportsbook going into this bout against Joe Smith Jr. (+560). Beterbiev is one the most dangerous light heavyweights in recent memory, going 17-0 with a 100% win-to-knockout ratio.

Smith (28-3, 22 KOs), his opponent, has been very successful as of late, winning four straight since his last loss against WBA light heavyweight champion Dimtry Bivol.

With a possible unification fight with Bivol looming for the winner, the stakes are extremely high for both boxers. A Beterbiev loss would be an upset for the ages, while a Smith loss would drop him to a contender on the bad side of title considerations.

Bet on Beterbiev-Smith at SI Sportsbook

Sep 27, 2014; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Artur Beterbiev (red trunks) and Tavoris Cloud (black trunks) box during the first round of their light heavyweight NABA championship fight at the Bell Centre.

WBC, IBF, WBO Light Heavyweight Title Fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.

Date: Saturday Jun 18, 2022
Location: Hulu Theater at MSG | New York, NY
Main Card: 9 p.m. ET
Main Event ring walks (approx.): 11 p.m. ET

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Card

Jahyae Brown vs Keane McMahon – Super welterweight
Wendy Toussaint vs Asina Byfield – Super welterweight
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova – Featherweight
Artur Beterbiev (-800) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (+560) – WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles

While always placing a bet on the underdog in a title fight can be enticing, the odds in this one are just way too much for Smith to overcome.

I expect Beterbiev to come out with a controlled pace and look to cut off the ring and keep Smith on the edges, peppering him with jabs and calculating Smith’s timing.

As the fight enters the mid-to-later rounds Beterbiev will have just done too much to break down Smith in the early rounds and I expect him to find an opportunity to get a stoppage somewhere in the 8-10 rounds.

BET: Beterbiev to win in rounds 7-12 (-105)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy:
Steph Curry Massive Finals MVP Favorite
Warriors-Celtics Game 6 Over/Under Betting Analysis
Avalanche-Lightning Betting Preview
Celtics-Warriors Game 6 Same-Game Parlay
USFL Week 10 Odds, Bets
NBA Finals Best Bets
NBA Draft Odds
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
NFL Week 1 Line Movement

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

CONSTANCE STAMATIOU BW BLANK
More Sports

Constance Stamatiou Dances on the Shoulders of Giants

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company dancer continues the legacy of uplifting Black women in the arts.

By Naya Samuel
Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Report: Packers Tweaked Details for Aaron Rodgers’s Extension

He will reportedly be getting a massive payday in a couple of days.

By Joseph Salvador
Head Coach Ryan Day leads the football team out for a game.
College Football

Ohio State Reveals Academic Progress Rate Score

The Buckeyes football program has the highest multi-year APR in its program’s history.

By Daniel Chavkin
United States guard Sue Bird (6) reacts against Japan in the women’s basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.
Play
WNBA

Sue Bird Announces She Will Retire After This Season

The WNBA legend has spent her entire career with the Storm.

By Jelani Scott
Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts after a play while playing for the Celtics.
Play
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Reacts to Report About Robert Williams’s Injury

The former Celtics point guard was traded after a significant hip injury in 2017.

By Joseph Salvador
Stephen Curry
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry's Place in History, Plus Game 6 Predictions

Four questions ahead of Game 6 in Boston.

By SI Staff
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket while defended by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center.
Play
Betting

Warriors-Celtics Game 6 Features Lowest Over/Under

A best bet and analysis for the over/under of 210.5 points at SI Sportsbook for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the lowest projection of any Celtics-Warriors game yet.

By Kyle Wood
J.J. Redick and Grant Hill
Extra Mustard

Grant Hill Once Saved JJ Redick From a Humiliating (and Disgusting) Hazing Experience

You won’t believe what one of Redick’s teammates wanted to do to him after he showed up late to practice.

By Jimmy Traina