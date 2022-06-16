Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Inside the Ban of Fake Klay Thompson
Inside the Ban of Fake Klay Thompson

USFL Week 10 Lines, Future Odds and Bets

Best bets for Week 10 of the USFL, along with updated future odds with the playoff field set.

As we enter the final week of regular-season action, the USFL playoff matchups are known. Birmingham, New Jersey, Philadelphia and New Orleans will all be making the trip from Alabama to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Ohio next week.

New Jersey will face Philadelphia, while Birmingham will battle New Orleans.

However, before we reach postseason play, we have four Week 10 matchups that afford sports bettors one final shot to make financial investments on every team.

Bettors find favorites still holding a considerable edge overall posting a 27-9 straight-up mark (SU - 75%) aligned with a modest 19-17 against the spread (ATS -53%) record. 

Meanwhile, in the totals markets offered by oddsmakers, backing the over maintains a slim advantage through 36 games (19-17; 53%).

The kicking game continues to be a major issue as the eight clubs are now 97 for 143 (67.8%) combined on field goals. Let’s just say it is hard to see any of these kickers earning an opportunity to play on Sundays in the fall.

In regards to two-point conversions, teams have converted 12 of 25 (48%) attempts. In Week 9, teams took less of a conservative approach after scoring touchdowns as a total of six two-point tries were attempted - the most of any individual week.

Upon a deeper dive, we find that from Week 5 through Week 8 (16 games) a total of only eight two-point conversions (4 of 8) were attempted. Overall, since Week 5 teams are considerably less than a coin flip to successfully convert two-point conversions, posting a meager 6 for 14 (42.9%) mark over 20 games.

Thus far, USFL fans have seen only one team (Philadelphia Stars, Week 2) attempt and successfully convert a three-point extra try following a touchdown. Michigan unsuccessfully complete a three-point extra try in Week 8 - leaving clubs 1 for 2.

Bet on the USFL at SI Sportsbook

May 7, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; New Jersey Generals wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (5) celebrates a touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Maulers during the first half at Protective Stadium.

Odds to Win 2022 USFL Championship

Birmingham Stallions +175
New Jersey Generals +200
New Orleans Breakers +380
Philadelphia Stars +400

Week 10 Lines

Saturday, June 18

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals

Records: PHI (6-3 SU; 5-4 ATS) / NJ (8-1 SU; 5-4 ATS)
Spread: NJ -2.5
Moneyline: NJ (-143) / PHI (+110)
Total: 41.5
Time/TV: 12 p.m. ET/ USA
Steam: Total 43.5 down to 41.5

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions

Records: TB (4-5 SU; 4-5 ATS) / BIRM (8-1 SU; 6-3 ATS)
Spread: BIRM -3.5
Moneyline: BIRM (-188) / TB (+138)
Total: 41.5
Time/TV:  4 p.m. ET/ Fox
Steam: TB +4.5 to +3.5

Sunday, June 19

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers

Records: PIT (1-8 SU; 4-5 ATS) / MICH (1-8 SU; 3-6 ATS)
Spread: MICH -2.5
Moneyline: MICH (-143) / PIT (+110)
Total: 42.5
Time/TV: 12 p.m. ET/ USA
Steam: MICH -2 to MICH -2.5

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers

Records: HOU (2-7 SU; 4-5 ATS) / NO (6-3 SU; 5-4 ATS)
Spread: New Orleans -3.5
Moneyline: NO (-188) / HOU (+188)
Total: 41.5
Time/TV: 8:30 p.m. ET/ FS1
Steam: Total 42 up to 41.5

*ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.*

May 6, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Michigan Panthers running back Reggie Corbin (3) runs the ball for a long touchdown against the Philadelphia Stars during the first half at Protective Stadium.

Week 10 Respected Plays

New Jersey -2.5

These two teams met in Week 3 when New Jersey came away with a 24-16 victory as a 1-point underdog. These two teams will meet again next week in Ohio in the first game of the playoffs. Respected money in Las Vegas is backing that both clubs will play the game close to vest and not reveal any new additions to the playbook ahead of the playoff showdown. New Jersey, who possesses a league-best ground game (158.7 rushing yards per game), should eat up the clock Saturday. New Jersey will face a Stars defense that is surrendering the most rushing yards per game (148.2). On the flip side, the Generals own the league’s best rush defense, surrendering a paltry 72.4 rushing yards per game. New Jersey has surrendered the third-fewest points (159 /17.7 ppg) and have ripped off eight straight wins after losing their opening game of the season to Birmingham. After this game, the Generals will head into the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak after getting by the Stars in a low-scoring affair.

Michigan -2.5

Respected money’s second wager in Week 10 involves taking aim at a game that involves the two worst teams in the league that are a combined 2-16. Michigan, who owns the USFL’s second-best rushing attack (141.4 rushing yards per game) should move the ball on the ground against a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing the second-most rushing yards (135.3 rushing yards / per game). The wise guys in the desert believe the edge in the trenches will help the Panthers end their first season under Jeff Fisher on a winning note and avoid the worst regular-season record.

USFL RECORD: 8-8 ATS
USFL BEST BET: 5-3 ATS
USFL EXOTICS: 0-1

LEAGUE LEADERS

Passing: Kyle Slotter (TB), 1,798 passing yards
Rushing: Jordan Ellis (NO), 564 rushing yards
Rushing: Darius Victor (NJ), 9 rushing touchdowns
Receiving: KaVontae Turbin (NJ), 472 receiving yards
Receiving: Lance Lenoir Jr. (MICH), 47 receptions
Receiving: Isaiah Zuber (HOU), 5 receiving touchdowns

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and Football:
Steph Curry Massive Finals MVP Favorite
Avalanche-Lightning Betting Preview
Celtics-Warriors Game 6 Same-Game Parlay
U.S. Open Betting Preview
NBA Finals Best Bets
NBA Draft Odds
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
NFL Week 1 Line Movement
Will the Panthers Acquire Baker Mayfield?

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart - June 16

With Liam Hendriks injured, who will get save opportunities for the White Sox?

By Shawn Childs
Hodges and Furillo landlubbed with their kids (top right), the Martins had a ball and Killebrew was honored with his clan (below left)—years after bringing them to the park.
Play
MLB

The Boys and Girls of the Boys of Summer

Killebrew. Martin. Hodges. These are their stories of growing up with a baseball star dad.

By Steve Rushin
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 5186
Play
College Football

Who is the Top Quarterback Recruit in America?

A group of promising passers is challenging Arch Manning for the throne

By John Garcia Jr.
Man City celebrating the Premier League title
Soccer

Premier League Announces 2022–23 Schedule, World Cup Break

The season will kick off Aug. 5 and end May 28 with a nearly six-week break in place for the fall World Cup.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tyreek Hill with Patrick Mahomes.
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Tyreek Hill Trade Creates Opportunity for New Chiefs Targets

Kansas City’s offense lost four of its top six pass catchers, including its No. 1 opton. How will Patrick Mahomes’s new weapons make up for those losses and which returners will see a larger workload?

By Kyle Wood
Layden Blocker
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 PG Blocker Could Move Up College Decision

Blocker is making a legitimate case for being in the top tier of the SI99 when rankings drop later this year.

By Jason Jordan
gary bettman
NHL

NHL Commissioner: League Will Generate Record Revenues This Season

Gary Bettman: “We were able to stabilize the business and power through.”

By Nick Selbe
stanley cup
NHL

Avalanche Win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals in OT Thriller

Colorado took an early series lead over the Lightning thanks to a game-winning goal by André Burakovsky in overtime.

By Nick Selbe