USFL Week 10 Lines, Future Odds and Bets

As we enter the final week of regular-season action, the USFL playoff matchups are known. Birmingham, New Jersey, Philadelphia and New Orleans will all be making the trip from Alabama to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Ohio next week.

New Jersey will face Philadelphia, while Birmingham will battle New Orleans.

However, before we reach postseason play, we have four Week 10 matchups that afford sports bettors one final shot to make financial investments on every team.

Bettors find favorites still holding a considerable edge overall posting a 27-9 straight-up mark (SU - 75%) aligned with a modest 19-17 against the spread (ATS -53%) record.

Meanwhile, in the totals markets offered by oddsmakers, backing the over maintains a slim advantage through 36 games (19-17; 53%).

The kicking game continues to be a major issue as the eight clubs are now 97 for 143 (67.8%) combined on field goals. Let’s just say it is hard to see any of these kickers earning an opportunity to play on Sundays in the fall.

In regards to two-point conversions, teams have converted 12 of 25 (48%) attempts. In Week 9, teams took less of a conservative approach after scoring touchdowns as a total of six two-point tries were attempted - the most of any individual week.

Upon a deeper dive, we find that from Week 5 through Week 8 (16 games) a total of only eight two-point conversions (4 of 8) were attempted. Overall, since Week 5 teams are considerably less than a coin flip to successfully convert two-point conversions, posting a meager 6 for 14 (42.9%) mark over 20 games.

Thus far, USFL fans have seen only one team (Philadelphia Stars, Week 2) attempt and successfully convert a three-point extra try following a touchdown. Michigan unsuccessfully complete a three-point extra try in Week 8 - leaving clubs 1 for 2.

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Birmingham Stallions +175

New Jersey Generals +200

New Orleans Breakers +380

Philadelphia Stars +400

Week 10 Lines

Saturday, June 18

Records: PHI (6-3 SU; 5-4 ATS) / NJ (8-1 SU; 5-4 ATS)

Spread: NJ -2.5

Moneyline: NJ (-143) / PHI (+110)

Total: 41.5

Time/TV: 12 p.m. ET/ USA

Steam: Total 43.5 down to 41.5

Records: TB (4-5 SU; 4-5 ATS) / BIRM (8-1 SU; 6-3 ATS)

Spread: BIRM -3.5

Moneyline: BIRM (-188) / TB (+138)

Total: 41.5

Time/TV: 4 p.m. ET/ Fox

Steam: TB +4.5 to +3.5

Sunday, June 19

Records: PIT (1-8 SU; 4-5 ATS) / MICH (1-8 SU; 3-6 ATS)

Spread: MICH -2.5

Moneyline: MICH (-143) / PIT (+110)

Total: 42.5

Time/TV: 12 p.m. ET/ USA

Steam: MICH -2 to MICH -2.5

Records: HOU (2-7 SU; 4-5 ATS) / NO (6-3 SU; 5-4 ATS)

Spread: New Orleans -3.5

Moneyline: NO (-188) / HOU (+188)

Total: 41.5

Time/TV: 8:30 p.m. ET/ FS1

Steam: Total 42 up to 41.5

*ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.*

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Respected Plays

New Jersey -2.5

These two teams met in Week 3 when New Jersey came away with a 24-16 victory as a 1-point underdog. These two teams will meet again next week in Ohio in the first game of the playoffs. Respected money in Las Vegas is backing that both clubs will play the game close to vest and not reveal any new additions to the playbook ahead of the playoff showdown. New Jersey, who possesses a league-best ground game (158.7 rushing yards per game), should eat up the clock Saturday. New Jersey will face a Stars defense that is surrendering the most rushing yards per game (148.2). On the flip side, the Generals own the league’s best rush defense, surrendering a paltry 72.4 rushing yards per game. New Jersey has surrendered the third-fewest points (159 /17.7 ppg) and have ripped off eight straight wins after losing their opening game of the season to Birmingham. After this game, the Generals will head into the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak after getting by the Stars in a low-scoring affair.

Michigan -2.5

Respected money’s second wager in Week 10 involves taking aim at a game that involves the two worst teams in the league that are a combined 2-16. Michigan, who owns the USFL’s second-best rushing attack (141.4 rushing yards per game) should move the ball on the ground against a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing the second-most rushing yards (135.3 rushing yards / per game). The wise guys in the desert believe the edge in the trenches will help the Panthers end their first season under Jeff Fisher on a winning note and avoid the worst regular-season record.

USFL RECORD: 8-8 ATS

USFL BEST BET: 5-3 ATS

USFL EXOTICS: 0-1

LEAGUE LEADERS

Passing: Kyle Slotter (TB), 1,798 passing yards

Rushing: Jordan Ellis (NO), 564 rushing yards

Rushing: Darius Victor (NJ), 9 rushing touchdowns

Receiving: KaVontae Turbin (NJ), 472 receiving yards

Receiving: Lance Lenoir Jr. (MICH), 47 receptions

Receiving: Isaiah Zuber (HOU), 5 receiving touchdowns

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

