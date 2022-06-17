UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Two of the most dangerous strikers in the featherweight division will step into the Octagon in Austin, Texas when Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett do battle in the main event of the evening on Saturday night. Both fighters have a lot of momentum behind them as Kattar is 3-1 in his last four, while Emmett is on a four-fight win streak. Kattar is coming off a very impressive five-round unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze, where the Boston Finisher was a +190 underdog heading in. The win over Chikadze put Kattar back in potential title shot consideration after suffering a loss against Max Holloway, where Kattar was completely outclassed.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

Saturday June 18 7pm ET

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Prelims, 4 p.m. ET

Roman Dolidze (+205) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-250)

Phil Hawes (-275) vs. Deron Winn (+225)

Eddie Wineland (+410) vs. Cody Stamann (-550)

Maria Oliveira (+225) vs. Gloria de Paula (-275)

Ricardo Ramos (-300) vs. Danny Chavez (+240)

Court McGee (-118) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+100)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-250) vs. Natalia Silva (+205)

Adrian Yanez (-335) vs. Tony Kelley (+260)

Main Card, 7 p.m. ET

Julian Marquez (+155) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-190)

Damir Ismagulov (-165) vs. Guram Kutateladzie (+140)

Joaquin Buckley (+190) vs. Albert Duraev (-225)

Tim Means (+240) vs. Kevin Holland (-300)

Donald Cerrone (-170) vs. Joe Lauzon (+140)

Calvin Kattar (-225) vs. Josh Emmett (+190)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

Kattar’s opponent in Emmett has proven himself worthy of a main event after ripping off four wins in a row with two KOs and two decisions. Like Kattar, Emmett prefers to keep fights upright and box, but also has a strong grappling background, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he attempts some takedowns early on to see if there is a path to victory via submission or ground and pound. I do expect Kattar to be prepared for this and not allow Emmett to shoot by cutting off the Octagon and making him stand and trade blows. Kattar showed a lot in his win over Chikadze by fixing some of the mistakes he made in the loss to Holloway. At the end of the day, I expect Kattar to break down Emmett with continual jabs, leg kicks and body shots, and could potentially find a late KO, but most likely secures a win by decision and finds himself potentially one more fight away from a title shot if not immediately getting the winner of the Holloway vs. Volkanovski trilogy fight in July.

BET Kattar via DEC +140



SI MMA writer Justin Barrasso:

Calvin Kattar’s redemption tour won’t be deterred by Josh Emmett. Kattar is a top-five featherweight for a reason, and his speed and physicality are a step above Emmett. Even though the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals, this will be a win for Boston.

BET: Kattar via KO +200

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

In the main event I have Calvin Kattar getting a decision over Josh Emmett. Both fighters have a punch-heavy style and I think Calvin Kattar will be able to outstrike Emmett in the pocket, similar to what he did with Giga Chikadze. Emmett does have a wrestling background, but he seems to live and die by his hands. Kattar is the better boxer, and I think it will show.

BET: Kattar via DEC +140

