Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett Betting Preview
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett Betting Preview

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

The UFC comes to Texas, and our experts pick the winner of Saturday’s main event.

Two of the most dangerous strikers in the featherweight division will step into the Octagon in Austin, Texas when Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett do battle in the main event of the evening on Saturday night. Both fighters have a lot of momentum behind them as Kattar is 3-1 in his last four, while Emmett is on a four-fight win streak. Kattar is coming off a very impressive five-round unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze, where the Boston Finisher was a +190 underdog heading in. The win over Chikadze put Kattar back in potential title shot consideration after suffering a loss against Max Holloway, where Kattar was completely outclassed.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett
Saturday June 18 7pm ET
Moody Center, Austin, TX

Prelims, 4 p.m. ET
Roman Dolidze (+205) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-250)
Phil Hawes (-275) vs. Deron Winn (+225)
Eddie Wineland (+410) vs. Cody Stamann (-550)
Maria Oliveira (+225) vs. Gloria de Paula (-275)
Ricardo Ramos (-300) vs. Danny Chavez (+240)
Court McGee (-118) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+100)
Jasmine Jasudavicius (-250) vs. Natalia Silva (+205)
Adrian Yanez (-335) vs. Tony Kelley (+260)

Main Card, 7 p.m. ET
Julian Marquez (+155) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-190)
Damir Ismagulov (-165) vs. Guram Kutateladzie (+140)
Joaquin Buckley (+190) vs. Albert Duraev (-225)
Tim Means (+240) vs. Kevin Holland (-300)
Donald Cerrone (-170) vs. Joe Lauzon (+140)
Calvin Kattar (-225) vs. Josh Emmett (+190)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:
Kattar’s opponent in Emmett has proven himself worthy of a main event after ripping off four wins in a row with two KOs and two decisions. Like Kattar, Emmett prefers to keep fights upright and box, but also has a strong grappling background, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he attempts some takedowns early on to see if there is a path to victory via submission or ground and pound. I do expect Kattar to be prepared for this and not allow Emmett to shoot by cutting off the Octagon and making him stand and trade blows. Kattar showed a lot in his win over Chikadze by fixing some of the mistakes he made in the loss to Holloway. At the end of the day, I expect Kattar to break down Emmett with continual jabs, leg kicks and body shots, and could potentially find a late KO, but most likely secures a win by decision and finds himself potentially one more fight away from a title shot if not immediately getting the winner of the Holloway vs. Volkanovski trilogy fight in July.
BET Kattar via DEC +140

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

SI MMA writer Justin Barrasso:
Calvin Kattar’s redemption tour won’t be deterred by Josh Emmett. Kattar is a top-five featherweight for a reason, and his speed and physicality are a step above Emmett. Even though the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals, this will be a win for Boston.
BET: Kattar via KO +200

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:
In the main event I have Calvin Kattar getting a decision over Josh Emmett. Both fighters have a punch-heavy style and I think Calvin Kattar will be able to outstrike Emmett in the pocket, similar to what he did with Giga Chikadze. Emmett does have a wrestling background, but he seems to live and die by his hands. Kattar is the better boxer, and I think it will show.
BET: Kattar via DEC +140

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More betting & MMA coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Play
Extra Mustard

Warriors Locker Room Chant After Winning NBA Finals Goes Viral

The team poked fun at Celtics fans’ infamous treatment of Draymond Green while they celebrated the title.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

The Warriors Are Back on Top

Plus, Rory’s in position at the U.S. Open.

By Kevin Sweeney
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) knocks the glove off of the hand of Chicago Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) on a swing in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The game was tied after three innings.
Play
MLB

Nick Senzel Is the New King of Catcher Interference

Nobody in MLB history reaches base via this uncommon play more frequently than the Cincinnati center fielder.

By Emma Baccellieri
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Can the Warriors Win the NBA Title Again in 2023?

Golden State will face key decisions on free agents and a healthier group of title contenders moving forward.

By Michael Pina
carol-hutchins-title-ix-lead
Play
College

Carol Hutchins Won’t Stop Fighting For Women’s Equality

The esteemed Michigan softball coach and self-proclaimed “Title IX boomer” is committed to combating the ongoing gender disparities in college sports.

By Jamie Lisanti
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
Betting

Warriors Open as Betting Favorites to Win 2023 NBA Title

The Warriors are the betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship, followed by the runner-up Celtics. The Nets, Bucks and Clippers round out the top five.

By Matt Ehalt
Sadio Mane playing for Liverpool
Soccer

Reports: Liverpool, Bayern Agree to Mane Transfer

The Senegal international earned four PFA Team of the Year in six seasons with Liverpool and scored 120 games in 269 appearances for the club.

By Andrew Gastelum
Vince McMahon encourages crowd at WWE event
Wrestling

Vince McMahon Stepping Down as WWE CEO

Stephanie McMahon, who recently announced her decision to take time away from her role as Chief Business Officer, will serve as interim CEO.

By Justin Barrasso