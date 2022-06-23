2022 USFL Playoff Odds, Breakdown and Bets

After 10 weeks and 40 games of regular-season action, four USFL teams will leave Alabama and head to Ohio for two weeks of playoff action!

In the first game Saturday, the New Jersey General will face the Philadelphia Stars. In the nightcap, the Birmingham Stallions will meet the New Orleans Breakers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Both New Jersey and Birmingham aim for their third win this season against their respective opponents and to meet next week for the USFL championship.

In the regular season, bettors witnessed favorites finish 30-10 straight-up (SU - 75%) combined with a modest 21-19 against the spread (ATS - 53%) mark. Meanwhile, in the totals market, overs finished with only a slim 21-19 advantage (53%).

The kicking game was a major issue as the eight clubs combined finished 104 for 151 (68.9%) in field goals in the regular season.

In regards to special teams on overall two-point conversions, teams only converted 12-of-29 (41.4%) attempts. USFL fans witnessed only one team (Stars, Week 2) attempt and successfully convert a three-point extra try following a touchdown.

Teams went just 1 for 5 (20%) on the long-distance attempt.

Bet on the USFL Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Birmingham Stallions +150

New Jersey Generals +175

New Orleans Breakers +450

Philadelphia Stars +500

2022 USFL Playoff Lines

Saturday, June 25

Records: Stars (6-4 SU; 5-5 ATS) / Generals (9-1 SU; 6-4 ATS)

Spread: Generals -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Generals (-213) / Stars (+160)

Total: 47.5

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022 / 3 p.m. ET / Fox

Records: Breakers (6-4 SU; 5-5 ATS) / Stallions (9-1 SU; 6-4 ATS)

Spread: Stallions -5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Stallions (-213) / Breakers (+160)

Total: 44.5

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022 / 8 p.m. ET / NBC

*BOTH games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio*

USFL Playoffs Respected Plays

New Orleans / Birmingham UNDER 44.5

In Week 3, Birmingham earned a 22-13 victory over New Orleans as a 3.5-point underdogs. In Week 8, the Stallions emerged victorious once again, 10-9, but failed to cover as 3-point favorites. Birmingham will look to utilize the second-best ground game (135.7 rushing yards per game) against a Breakers defense that surrendered the fewest points (14.8) and passing yards (163.6) per game in the regular season.

New Orleans owns one of the league’s best passing attacks led by Kyle Slotter, who finished second among quarterbacks by throwing for 1,798 yards. However, Slotter struggled down the stretch and threw more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (nine).

In the two prior meetings, Birmingham controlled the game flow with its ground attack averaging 131 rushing yards per game. On the flip side, Slotter struggled against Birmingham by tossing four interceptions and zero touchdowns.

The Breakers have not provided much support to Slotter efforts as they were limited to just 82 rushing yards per contest in both meetings with the Stallions.

Respected money is taking aim at a game that has only produced a total of 54 points spanning two game. The wise guys in the desert believe two teams that have averaged 27 combined points per game against each other will struggle in Canton.

Birmingham also averaged only 15.3 points per game over the final three weeks of the regular season with the under going 3-0. The Breakers did not fare much better, dropping two of their last three contests while averaging a paltry 10 points per game. Each of those games also finished well under the total demanded by oddsmakers.

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey -4.5

In Week 3, New Jersey defeated Philadelphia, 24-16, as a 1-point underdog. In Week 10, the Generals once again prevailed, 26-23, as 2.5-point favorites.

New Jersey possesses a league-best ground game (160.6 rushing yards per game), and also amassed the most rushing touchdowns (18). The Generals will face a Stars defense that surrendered the most rushing yards per game (151.2).

The Generals own the league’s best rush defense, surrendering a paltry 73.6 rushing yards per game, and will face a Philadelphia ground game that ranked fifth at 103.4 yards per game. New Jersey surrendered the third-fewest points (182 /18.2 ppg) in the regular season, and heads into its playoff showdown on a league-best nine-game winning streak following its season-opening loss to Birmingham,.

New Jersey dominated on the ground in the first two meetings, averaging 221 rushing yards per game with four rushing touchdowns. In both victories, Trey Williams piled up 224 rushing yards and a touchdown while splitting backfield reps with Darius Victor, who led all players with nine rushing touchdowns.

In last week’s regular-season finale, the Generals also flexed their passing prowess as Luis Perez completed 14 of 18 passes and three touchdowns.

On the flip side, Philadelphia has struggled against the league’s best rushing defense averaging only 57.5 rushing yards.

The respected money in Vegas profited from backing New Jersey in both regular-season games and they are back for a third investment in the playoffs.

EXOTIC PARLAY: Birmingham Moneyline & New Jersey Moneyline (+129)

The Generals and Stallions are a combined 4-0 against the Stars and Breakers, respectively, which leads to solid value at plus-odds to make our second exotic investment of the season. Investing in this moneyline parlay, we are afforded the luxury of removing the points spread from being a factor in the success of our wager.

USFL RECORD: 10-8 ATS

USFL BEST BET: 6-3 ATS

USFL EXOTICS: 0-1

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting and Fantasy:

• NBA Draft Betting Preview

• Avalanche-Lightning Betting Preview

• Warriors Open as 2023 Title Favorites

• NBA Draft Betting Advice

• Betting/Fantasy Baseball Notebook

• Betting/Fantasy Impact: Gronk Retires

• Gronk: Best TE Fantasy Season Ever

• Bold NFL Betting Predictions

• SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft

• NFL Week 1 Line Movement

• What’s Next for Deshaun Watson