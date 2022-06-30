Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Atlanta Hawks Are Acquiring All-Star Dejounte Murray From San Antonio
Atlanta Hawks Are Acquiring All-Star Dejounte Murray From San Antonio

John Wall and Dejounte Murray Boost Clippers’, Hawks’ Championship Odds

John Wall’s plan to join the Clippers and the Hawks’ pending trade for Dejounte Murray has boosted each team’s future odds at SI Sportsbook.

Free agency hasn’t officially begun yet, but two moves have already been reported that had outsized impacts on the NBA championship futures betting markets.

Veteran point guard John Wall reportedly reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets earlier this week and intends to sign with the Clippers once he clears waivers and free agency officially opens at 6 p.m. ET Thursday.

The Hawks, meanwhile, landed Trae Young an All-Star running mate Wednesday when they traded for Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Los Angeles was already near the top of betting markets due to the expectation of a full season of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers opened at +850 to win the 2023 championship at SI Sportsbook and are now down to +600 odds, tied for the second-best odds with the Nets and runner-up Celtics.

The Nets’ odds are holding strong with Kyrie Irving returning to Brooklyn.

The Clippers are acquiring Wall at a discounted cost after the buyout. Wall sat out the entirety of the 2021-22 season, played just 40 games for the Rockets in 2020-21 and missed all of the 2019-20 season due to injury. He has played just 72 games in total across four seasons since his last All-Star campaign with the Wizards.

Los Angeles failed to make the playoffs this season after coming up short in the play-in tournament. Leonard tore his ACL in the 2021 postseason and did not return to action for this scrappy Clippers team. George battled injuries all season long and ended up playing just 31 games, though he did return for the play-in tournament.

The Clippers entered the 2019-20 season, their first with Leonard and George, as title favorites. Its expectations for this coming season are nearly as high once again with their star duo healthy, their depth still intact and the possibility of a rested, healthy Wall coming in and being a key contributor to a hopeful title team.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) walks on the court before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center.

Atlanta had much longer odds after following up its 2021 Eastern Conference finals run with a first-round exit a few months ago. The Hawks opened at +8500 odds and have leapt to +5000 in the span of two weeks. They are now tied with the Pelicans and Raptors for the 14th-best odds in the league after sending three first-round picks, a future pick swap and forward Danilo Gallinari to San Antonio in exchange for Murray

Pairing Murray with Young makes for a dynamic backcourt pairing and will allow Young to play off the ball more. Murray assembled his first All-Star season in San Antonio this year, his fifth in the NBA, after averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game and carrying his team to the play-in tournament.

The Hawks threaded the needle of improving the roster and retaining both De’Andre Hunter and John Collins, who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks.

Who Won the Hawks-Spurs Trade?

More signings and transactions are bound to shake up the league and the betting markets as deals become official once free agency begins, but Murray’s trade and the report of Wall’s pending acquisition have already begun to swing the odds.

2023 NBA Championship Odds

Warriors +500
Clippers +600
Celtics +600
Nets +600
Bucks +700
Suns +800
Heat +1400
76ers +1400
Lakers +1600
Mavericks +1600
Grizzlies +1600
Nuggets +2000
Jazz +4000
Hawks +5000

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
SEC Football Betting Preview
2023 NHL Futures
USFL Championship Game Betting Preview
Kyrie Returns to Title-Contending Nets
MLB Betting/Fantasy Notebook
NBA Draft Betting Recap
2023 NBA Draft Betting Look-Ahead
Best Ball Value Targets
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
Latest NBA Free Agency Buzz

Fantasy/Betting
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

YOU MAY LIKE

Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews
Extra Mustard

Erin Andrews on New Fox Deal, Finding Out Troy Aikman Was Out and Recruiting Tom Brady

She talks about re-signing with Fox, losing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, and drunk-texting Tom Brady.

By Jimmy Traina
Jordan Pefok is joining Union Berlin in the Bundesliga
Soccer

Pefok’s Bundesliga Move Adds Wrinkle to USMNT Forward Picture

With no striker truly emerging as clear-cut favorite to start vs. Wales, the race is on for the candidates eyeing a place at the World Cup.

By Avi Creditor
May 7, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Birmingham Stallions running back CJ Marable (11) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Bandits during the second half at Protective Stadium.
Play
Betting

2022 USFL Championship Game Betting Preview

Betting analysis for the USFL championship game between the favored Birmingham Stallions and the Philadelphia Stars.

By Frankie Taddeo
Cleveland Guardians’ Austin Hedges, left, and Emmanuel Clase celebrate the team’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

Closers are dropping like flies, so move fast on those emerging to take over.

By Shawn Childs
Jun 17, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman (35)] celebrates with relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB

The Orioles Finally Had a Winning Month!

Baltimore hadn’t done that since August 2017. Is this a turning point or just a reminder of how awful things have gone?

By Emma Baccellieri
Justin Verlander delivers a pitch against the Mets
Play
MLB

SI:AM | New-Look Astros, Same Results

These aren't the same Astros you’re used to hating but they’re winning games just the same.

By Dan Gartland
dCOVrockyJOHNSON.LO2
Play
Wrestling

‘Oh, You Look Like The Rock’

Rocky Johnson traversed the wrestling circuit for 30 years, not knowing the family he left behind. This is the story of how those kids found one another—including their famous half brother.

By Greg Oliver
Green Bay Packers Christian Watson
Play
Fantasy

Redistributing Davante Adams’s Targets in Packers’ Offense

How will Green Bay's target share look going forward?

By Kyle Wood