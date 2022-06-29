The 2022-23 college football season kicks off in August and SI Betting is here with an in-depth look at the latest SEC championship betting odds.

Last season, college football fans witnessed the SEC season culminate with Alabama beating Georgia, 41-24, in the SEC championship game as a six-point underdog. However, the Bulldogs flipped the script in the national championship game by beating the Crimson Tide, 33-18, as a three-point favorite.

Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook once again believe in Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, installing Alabama as the favorite (-141) to win the SEC for potentially the seventh time in the last nine seasons. Let’s dive in and see what odds are being offered in offseason futures wagering leading up to kickoff of the 2022-23 season!

Alabama -141

Georgia +138

Texas A&M +1200

Arkansas +4000

Kentucky +4000

Tennessee +4000

Florida +5000

Ole Miss +5000

LSU +6600

Mississippi State +8000

Auburn +8000

South Carolina +8000

Missouri +20000

Vanderbilt +50000

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE FAVORED TO WIN SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide (-141)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +200 (First)

Betting Season Win Total: 10.5

Head Coach: Nick Saban

Key Players: QB Bryce Young, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Will Anderson Jr.

2021 Records: 13-2 straight-up (SU) / 8-7 against the spread (ATS)

Alabama is not only the betting favorite to win the SEC but also is the top choice to win the national championship for the seventh time since 2009.

Quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who tossed 47 touchdowns last year, will look to guide Saban’s crew to another dominant season.

Although Alabama lost running back Brian Robinson and wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie to the NFL, oddsmakers have the Crimson Tide heavily favored by double-digits in every game this season.

Alabama opens its 2022 campaign as a 38.5-point home favorite over Utah State in Week 1, and is a 14.5-point favorite the following week at Texas.

The Crimson Tide also are 16-point road favorites in Week 5 at Arkansas, 16.5-point home favorites against Texas A&M in Week 6 and 23.5-point home favorites in the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. Alabama has won six of the last eight clashes.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS LISTED BEHIND ALABAMA TO WIN SEC

Georgia Bulldogs (+138)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +325 (Second)

Betting season win total: 10.5

Head coach: Kirby Smart

Key players: QB Stetson Bennett, RB Kendall Milton, TE Brock Bowers

2021 records: 14-1 SU / 10-5 ATS

Oddsmakers believe that despite losing undefined, No. 1 pick Travon Walker and Nakobe Dean to the NFL, a dominant Georgia defense that held teams to 10.2 points a game last season, will once again be among the best units in the country.

The defending national champions return quarterback Stetson Bennett, who will be afforded a plethora of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Kenny McIntosh, who averaged 5.7 yards per rush last season, will split time with junior running back Kendall Milton after the departure of both Zamir White and James Cook to the NFL.

The receiving unit will be anchored by Brock Bowers. The star tight end led the club in receptions (56), receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (13) last season.

With a season win total of 10.5 games, oddsmakers are expecting Georgia to potentially match its 14-1 season that culminated with a national championship.

Georgia is installed as more than two-touchdown favorites in every regular-season game, including its opening game when the Bulldogs are 17-point favorites over Oregon in a neutral site game in Atlanta. Georgia also is currently a 21.5-point home favorite against Auburn in Week 6, a 14.5-point home favorite over Florida in Week 8 and a 15.5-point home favorite over Tennessee in Week 9.

TEXAS A&M REPRESENTS SEC LONG SHOT

Texas A&M Aggies (+1200)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +2500 (Tied-fifth)

Betting season win total: 8.5

Head coach: Jimbo Fisher

Key players: QB Haynes King, RB Devon Achane, WR Ainias Smith

2021 records: 8-4 SU / 7-5 ATS

Despite Texas A&M displaying a season win total projection of 8.5—two games behind both Alabama and Georgia—the Aggies land as the long shot consideration for bettors to win the SEC at +1200 odds. It will not be easy for the Aggies to overtake Alabama for the top spot in the SEC West and play in the SEC championship game.

The expectations are high in College Station with the return of injured quarterback Haynes King, who played in only two games last season after suffering a season-ending leg injury. Devon Achane, who gained 1,171 total yards from scrimmage and a team-best 10 total touchdowns, will now become the featured back in the Aggies backfield following Isaiah Spiller’s move to the NFL.

Texas A&M should breeze to wins in the first two weeks of the regular season against inferior opponents. Its first real test comes in Week 3 when it faces Miami as a 7.5-point home favorite. In Week 6, the Aggies’ hopes to win the SEC West will be on the line and oddsmakers have them as 16.5-point road underdogs to Alabama.

The Aggies get the luxury of hosting two difficult SEC matchups at home in front of the 12th Man when they welcome Ole Miss as 7-point home favorites in Week 8, as well as a showdown with Florida one week later as 7-point home favorites.

SEC MOON SHOTS

Arkansas Razorbacks (+4000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +12500

Betting season win total: 7.5

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Key players: QB KJ Jefferson, RB Rocket Sanders, WR Jadon Haselwood

2021 records: 9-4 SU / 8-4-1 ATS

Quarterback KJ Jefferson will miss the production of star wideout Treylon Burks in the passing game after the Titans selected Burks in the first round.

In its two biggest games of the season, Arkansas finds itself as a five-point road underdog at Texas A&M in Week 4 , followed by a brutal task the following week playing host to Alabama as a 16-point home underdog.

Kentucky Wildcats (+4000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +12500

Betting season win total: 7.5

Head coach: Mark Stoops

Key players: QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., WR Tayvion Robinson

2021 records: 10-3 SU / 8-4-1 ATS

Kentucky is a heavy 20-point favorite in its season opener against Miami-Ohio, but Wildcats have a tougher challenge the next week when they head to The Swamp to face SEC rival Florida. Other challenging games include a road showdown with Tennessee on Oct. 29 and Georgia coming to town Nov. 19.

Tennessee Volunteers (+4000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +10000

Betting season win total: 7.5

Head coach: Josh Heupel

Key players: QB Hendon Hooker, RB Jabari Small, WR Cedric Tillman

2021 records: 7-6 SU / 5-8 ATS

Tennessee, who averaged both the third-most yards per game (474.9) and points per game (39.3) in the SEC last season, returns the top duo of Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tilman. The dynamic tandem hooked up for 12 touchdowns in 2021.

The Volunteers open the season as 31.5-point home favorites over Ball State, but are sizable 13-point home underdogs in Week 6 against Alabama. Tennessee is also a 15.5-point road underdog on Nov. 5 against Georgia.

Florida Gators (+5000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +8000

Betting season win total: 7

Head coach: Billy Napier

Key players: QB Anthony Richardson, RB Montrell Johnson, WR Justin Shorter

2021 records: 6-7 SU / 3-10 ATS

Billy Napier takes over as head coach and inherits a solid quarterback in Anthony Richardson. However, bettors are fading Florida in its season opener against Utah. The Gators, who opened as 1-point home favorites, have flipped to become 2.5-point home underdogs following strong respected money in early wagering.

The opening month of the season will not be easy with a home contest with Kentucky in Week 2 followed by a tough road matchup with Tennessee in Week 4.

Ole Miss Rebels (+5000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +7500

Betting season win total: 7.5

Head coach: Lane Kiffin

Key players: QB Jaxson Dart, RB Zach Evans, WR Jordan Watkins

2021 records: 10-3 SU / 7-5-1 ATS

Lane Kiffin loses star quarterback Matt Corral and will likely roll with USC transfer Jaxson Dart. Ole Miss is a 24-point home favorite over Troy in the season opener and could potentially find easy sailing up until an Oct. 1 home showdown with Kentucky.

LSU Tigers (+6600)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +9500

Betting season win total: 7

Head coach: Brian Kelly

Key players: QB Garrett Nussmeier, RB John Emery, WR Kayshon Boutte

2021 records: 6-7 SU / 5-7-1 ATS

Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge finds LSU as massive +6600 long shots to win the SEC. The Tigers open the season as 3-point favorites over Florida State in a neutral site game at the Caesars Superdome.

REST OF THE SEC FIELD

Mississippi State (+8000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +20000

Betting season win total: 6.5

Head coach: Mike Leach

Key players: QB Will Rogers, RB Jo’quavious Marks, WR Jaden Walley

2021 Records: 7-6 SU / 7-6 ATS

Auburn Tigers (+8000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +25000

Betting season win total: 6.5

Head coach: Bryan Harsin

Key players: QB Zach Calzada, RB Tank Bigsby, WR Shedrick Jackson

2021 Records: 6-7 SU / 6-7 ATS

South Carolina Gamecocks (+8000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +25000

Betting season win total: 6

Head coach: Shane Beamer

Key players: QB Spencer Rattler, RB MarShawn Lloyd, WR Josh Vann

2021 records: 7-6 SU / 6-6-1 ATS

Missouri Tigers (+20000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +50000

Betting season win total: 5.5

Head coach: Eli Drinkwitz

Key players: QB Brady Cook, RB Nathaniel Peat, WR Luther Burden

2021 records: 6-7 SU / 4-9 ATS

Vanderbilt Commodores (+50000)

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +100000

Betting season win total: 2.5

Head coach: Clark Lea

Key Players: QB Mike Wright, RB Re’Mahn Davis, WR Will Sheppard

2021 Records: 2-10 SU / 6-6 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

