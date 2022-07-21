Skip to main content
Betting
The Top Baseball Stories to Follow Over the Next Few Months
The Top Baseball Stories to Follow Over the Next Few Months

Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Houston Astros to Win World Series

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has once again invested in the Astros, this time placing a $2 million bet at 11-2 odds they will win the 2022 World Series.

Mattress Mack is back at it again—this time placing a $2 million wager on his hometown Astros to win the World Series.

The bet would return $10.6 million if the Astros win it all.  

The Astros had +550 odds—behind only the Dodgers and Yankees—when Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale drove across state lines to place the bet in Louisiana, per the Houston Chronicle. Sports betting is still not legal in Texas.

Bet on World Series future odds at SI Sportsbook

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros fan Jim \”Mattress Mack\” McIngvale watches batting practice prior to game five of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Astros certainly look like they are on the right track for this bet to cash.

They lead the AL West by nine games entering Thursday and currently own the second-best record in the American League, behind only the Yankees.

The Astros entered Thursday’s doubleheader against New York having won three of five meetings this season, and the two teams could be on pace to meet in the ALCS for the third time in the past six seasons (Houston won the 2017 and 2019 meetings). 

Should the Astros make it to the World Series, it will be their fourth appearance in six years and they are in search of their first title since 2017.

This most recent bet brings McIngvale’s total bets on the Astros this year to $6 million. He bet $3 million at 10-1 odds in May and another $1million in May at 12-1 odds.

The $3 million bet alone would yield a record $30 million payout.

If you’re unfamiliar with McIngvale, the 71-year-old local furniture mogul has a history of placing big bets and often on local teams.

He uses the sports bets to hedge against promotions for his store, Gallery Furniture. Normally, Gallery furniture offers a full refund if you spend $3,000-plus on a mattress and the team he has wagered on wins the bet.

For this year’s World Series, McIngvale is doubling that refund, meaning you could get not just a free mattress but another $3,000 in free money.

In other words: If you want to bet in Texas instead of driving across state lines, you can buy a $3,000-plus mattress for a potential $6,000 payout.  

Needless to say, Mattress Mack is beloved in Houston.

No pressure, Dusty Baker.

Fantasy/Betting
Houston Astros
