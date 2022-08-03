Skip to main content
Will Jacob deGrom Get the Last Laugh?
Will Jacob deGrom Get the Last Laugh?

Mets’ Jacob deGrom Sharp in Highly Anticipated Return From Injury

In his 2022 season debut Tuesday night vs. the Nationals, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom pitched five innings in a stellar return to the mound. His last MLB start was on July 7, 2021.

The ace gave up three hits and one run while tallying six strikeouts. Luis García doubled off of deGrom in the fourth inning to bring home Victor Robles, the only run scored during his time on the mound. 

Before the regular season began, deGrom endured a stress reaction on his right scapula that landed him on the injured list. His time on the IL lasted longer than originally expected as he experienced multiple setbacks.

In July, deGrom was designated for a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse. His last rehab start, which was also pushed back after he experienced some minor shoulder soreness, was last Wednesday. It was his most erratic start yet, as he allowed four runs in four innings, but it was nevertheless determined that the pitcher was ready for his season debut in the majors.

The four-time All-Star is now back in the pitching rotation alongside fellow multi-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who also had a delayed start to his 2022 season after dealing with an oblique strain in mid-May. He returned to the mound on July 5 and has been in the regular rotation since then.

