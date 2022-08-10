Despite enjoying an impressive 92–39 (.702) record during Brian Kelly’s tenure in South Bend, Notre Dame fans were disappointed after being blown out in its only National championship game appearance (2013) and witnessing two first-round playoff exits (2018, 2020) by a combined margin of 44 points.

Kelly proved unable in each matchup to devise successful game plans against powerhouse programs Alabama (twice) and Clemson.

According to the oddsmakers, a potential sixth consecutive double-digit win season is within reach in Marcus Freeman’s first season on the sidelines.

SI Sportsbook has installed the Fighting Irish with a regular-season wins total of 9.5 games but preseason steam finds the under assigned prohibitive -150 odds. Notre Dame, who has only one losing season over the last 14 years, is tied for the eighth-best odds to win the national championship at healthy +4000 odds.

Notre Dame rewarded bettors last year with a solid against the spread (ATS) mark of 9-4, but the club will be hard-pressed to duplicate that performance after losing quarterback Jack Coan and running back Kyren Williams to the NFL.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3: At Ohio State

Sept. 10: Marshall

Sept. 17: California

Sept. 24: At North Carolina

Oct. 8: BYU (Las Vegas)

Oct. 15: Stanford

Oct. 22: UNLV

Oct. 29: At Syracuse

Nov. 5: Clemson

Nov. 12: Navy

Nov. 19: Boston College

Nov. 26: At USC

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +4000 (Tied-eighth)

Regular-season betting wins total: 9.5

Head coach: Marcus Freeman

Key players: QB Tyler Buchner, RB Chris Tyree, TE Michael Mayer

2021 records: 11-2 straight-up (SU) / 9-4 ATS

Kelly, who led Notre Dame to five straight 10-win seasons, moved on to take over LSU. The Fighting Irish hope there is not a massive drop-off from an offense that ranked 20th in the country in scoring and averaged 35.2 points per game last season.

The club will likely turn to dual-threat quarterback Tyler Buchner in 2022. The dynamic signal-caller finished as the club’s second-leading rusher (336 yards) in his freshman campaign, averaging an impressive 7.3 yards per rush.

The Fighting Irish’s backfield features Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs and the pressure is on the duo to match Williams’s production, who totaled 1,361 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns in 2021 before being selected in the fifth round by the Rams.

Notre Dame will rely in the passing game upon tight end Michael Mayer, who has 113 receptions, 1,290 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in just 24 games.

Freeman’s squad kicks off the season as 15-point road underdogs at No. 2 Ohio State.

Robert Franklin-USA TODAY NETWORK

After the difficult opening test, the Fighting Irish host Marshall, California, Stanford and UNLV as touchdown-plus home favorites in every contest. The stretch also includes a trip to Las Vegas in early October to face BYU at Allegiant Stadium as seven-point favorites.

After being favored in its first five home games and both road trips to ACC foes North Carolina and Syracuse, Notre Dame finds itself a 2.5-point home underdog on Nov. 5 when its hosts ACC preseason favorite No. 4 Clemson.

After finishing their home slate against two teams predicted to win 10 combined games in Navy and Boston College, the Fighting Irish close out the regular season as three-point road underdogs against No. 15 USC. Notre Dame leads the series 48–36–5 and has dominated the Trojans in recent years, winning four of the last five games.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene.

