UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by heavy SI Sportsbook favorite Ciryl Gane fighting Tai Tuivasa.

For the first time in its almost 30-year history, the UFC will touch down in France for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa.

The pair of heavyweights headline the main event in Gane’s backyard at the Accor Arena in Paris. ‘Bon Gamin (-549)’ is the heavy favorite at SI Sportsbook and a convincing win will surely put him next in the mix for a title shot. 

The co-main event features another bout among top contenders when No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 2 contender Marvin Vettori. Here are our staff’s best bets for the card.

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Ciryl Gane speaks with media following UFC 270 at Honda Center.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa

Location: Accor Arena | Paris, France
Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 | 3 p.m. ET

Prelims 12 p.m. ET

Stepanie Egger (-250) vs. Ailin Perez (+205)
Khalid Taha (-118) vs. Cristian Quiñonez (+100)
Benoît Saint-Denis (-275) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+225)
Nassourdine Imavov (-250) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+205)
Farès Ziam (+165) vs. Michal Figlak (-200)
Abus Magomedov (-275) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+225)

Main Card 3 p.m. ET

Charles Jourdain (-150) vs. Nathaniel Wood (+125)
William Gomis (-225) vs. Jarno Errens (+188)
John Makdessi (+188) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (-225)
Alessio di Chirico (-110) vs. Roman Kopylov (-110)
Robert Whittaker (-225) vs. Marvin Vettori (+188)
Ciryl Gane (-549) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+410)

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

Ciryl Gane is made to beat power punchers. He will be in complete control against Tai Tuivasa, dictating the pace of the action and capitalizing on his wrestling for a major advantage. Francis Ngannou surprised Gane with some solid grappling in their bout. That won’t be the case here, as Gane needs to make a statement against Tuivasa.

BET: Gane via KO/TKO (+120)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I have Ciryl Gane finishing Tai Tuivasa. The only way Tuivasa can win the match is if he over commits to the knockout, which will result in Tuivasa gassing out and becoming sloppy late in the fight. I think Gane will pick Tuivasa apart with his clean striking and distance management, especially in the later rounds as Tuivasa won’t have the gas to dart in and out. I think Gane finishes a tired Tuivasa in the later rounds.

BET: Gane via KO/TKO (+120)

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tai Tuivasa is declared the winner by knockout against Agusto Sakai during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena.

SI.com’s Robin Lundberg:

This is a tough fight to bet on given how heavy a favorite Ciryl Gane is going in. There is some appeal in a long shot pick on Tai Tuivasa given his penchant for knockouts but the smartest selection might be the under on total rounds. There is positive value there and that accounts for the upset or Gane stopping things early.

BET: Under 3.5 Rounds (-161)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

I’m taking a look at the co-main event from the 185-lbs. division where the No. 1 and No. 2 contenders fight in what most surely is a title shot elimantor bout. The oddsmakers are showing a little disrespect to Marvin Vettori, whose only two losses in the last five years came against the current champ in Adesanya. Prior to this fight Whittaker hinted at possibly moving up to 205, which gives me a slight tinge of him maybe looking past Vettori as well. I will take some underdog money here and take Vettori via DEC.

BET: Vettori via DEC (+350)

