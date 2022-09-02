AFC North Future Odds Betting Breakdown

Based on the over/under win totals and SI Sportsbook division odds, there is a three-headed coin toss for 9.5 wins between the Ravens, Browns and Bengals. The Steelers brings up the rear with an over/under of 7.5 wins.

The Ravens’ success continues to rely on a top run game with success on defense. They enter the season with multiple questions at running back, plus an unclear identity to their wide receiver structure. Lamar Jackson is coming off an injury.

With any regression in running edge, his right arm must improve to a much higher level to deliver wins. Baltimore’s defense played well versus the run but ranked last in passing yards allowed. This points to difficult matchups with the Bengals, who swept the series last season and scored 41 points in each game.

I have a challenging time getting behind the Browns finishing with a winning record due to questionable quarterback play for almost two-thirds of the season.

Cleveland wants to run the ball while relying on a developing defense. Its defense kept it in many games last season while ranking highly in pass coverage. At age 29, Jacoby Brissett has a 14-23 record while only offering a game manager skill set.

The rise of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase helped Cincinnati to its first winning season (10-7) since 2015, which ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Rams. The offense has the talent to average more than 30 points a game when its head coach learns to hit the gas pedal in his game calling.

Unfortunately, the Bengals don’t have a championship defense.

Pittsburgh has been a top contender in the AFC North for much of the past two decades. Its defense has an elite pass rusher (T.J. Watt), but the Steelers had no answer for the run in 2021, an apparent problem that needs to be solved versus the Ravens and Browns. The Steelers have a top-tier running back while lacking an offensive line to take advantage of his potential. In the end, the play of their new options at quarterback will determine their ability to win games.

When betting on a division winner, finding flaws in the odds is a must while also understanding the direction and potential of each team.

I’ve been preaching Burrow and Chase all summer. They have the tools to dominate games with their offense, while each other contender has multiple weaknesses. When investing in these types of prop bets, I would lean on the team with the best option at quarterback. I expect Cincinnati to win the AFC North.

BET: Bengals (+160)

