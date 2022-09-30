UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

After a week off, the UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday with a main event that has title implications in the strawweight division.

Mackenzie Dern is on a two-fight win streak and a win should put her firmly in conversation for a title shot. Her opponent in Yan Xiaonan is heading in the opposite direction losing her last two and is hoping a win against a top contender can help resurrect her career. Regardless of what happens, fans and media will not be in attendance as Dana White and the UFC have closed this event to the outside world. Rumors are that Mark Zuckerberg rented out the APEX for the evening, but Dana White denied them. It’s anyones guess as to how Zuck will impact this card.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Time: 7pm ET

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nev.

Prelims 4 p.m. ET

Guido Cannett (+240) vs. Randy Costa (-300)

Julija Stoliarenko (-118) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+100)

Maxim Grishin (-188) vs. Philipe Lins (+155)

Krzysztof Jotko (-118) vs. Brendan Allen (+100)

Joaquim Silva (-150) vs. Jesse Ronson (+125)

Ilir Latifi (-188) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+155)

Main Card 7 p.m ET

Mike Davis (-188) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (+155)

John Castaneda (-188) vs. Daniel Santos (+155)

Sodiq Yusuff (-901) vs. Don Shainis (+600)

Raoni Barcelos (-250) vs. Trevin Jones (+205)

Randy Brown (-333) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (+260)

Mackenzie Dern (-225) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+188)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

Aleksei ‘The Boa Constrictor’ Oleinik is no stranger to being an underdog and this UFC legend is coming into his bout with Ilir Latifi with SI Sportsbook once again having him as a +155 underdog. Fight fans are hoping third time is the charm as this fight has been rescheduled twice. Oleinik is looking two make it two in a row after a three-fight skid and I think he ends Latifi’s recen momentum here. I cant pass on such juicy odds for him to finish this fight via submission BET: Oleinik via SUB (+275)

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

Mackenzie Dern should have the path to victory at Fight Night with her elite jiu jitsu. But Yan Xiaonan is far more desperate after losing her last two bouts, and she has spent the last six weeks preparing to counter Dern’s BJJ. I’m going with the upset. BET: Yan Xiaonan (+188)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I am paying close attention to Sodiq Yusuf’s bout. He is looking to get back-to-back wins after beating Alex Careers and I believe he will get the finish oSaturday. Both Yusuf and Shainis are primarily strikers and I feel like with Yusuf being the better striker, he will eventually find his opening and get the finish. BET: Sodiq Yusuff via KO (-160)

