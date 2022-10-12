Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are concerned about the scoring potential of the Week 6 prime-time game between the Commanders and Bears.

Chicago ranks 27th in the league in scoring (17.2 points per game) and faces another inept offense in Washington, which averages 18.0 points per game (26th).

Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Darnell Mooney and David Montgomery will be starting in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers will have to deal with four teams (Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans) being on a bye for the first time this season.

After going 3-1 on player proposition wagers in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, we will look to build our bankroll with more successful investments.

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your own fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable ROI.

In an expected low-scoring affair Thursday night, respected money has targeted several skill position players from both teams.

Let’s take a deeper look at where they made investments!

J.D. McKissic Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

Versatile running back J.D. McKissic is second on the team in receptions (24) and third in targets (30). Working primarily as the Commanders’ third-down passing back, the sixth-year veteran is a solid check-down target for Carson Wentz. On Thursday, McKissic faces a Bears defense that is surrendering 31.6 receiving yards to running backs. McKissic has surpassed 21.5 receiving yards in three of five games this season and 10 of his last 15 games (66.7%) dating back to last season.

Brian Robinson Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Rookie running back Brian Robinson made his season debut last week after being shot in attempted carjacking /robbery in August. In his first NFL action, the former Alabama standout received more carries (nine) than incumbent Antonio Gibson (three). On Thursday night, Robinson will face a Chicago defense that is surrendering 124.4 rushing yards to running backs. After Dalvin Cook’s two rushing touchdowns last week, the Bears have now allowed five total touchdowns to opposing backs. The value is simply too good to pass up.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Commanders: Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders: Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Justin Fields Over 42.5 Rushing Yards (-118)

Justin Fields has not completed more than 15 passes in any game this season. Having only attempted 88 passes through five games, the second-year quarterback has become very productive on the ground. The former Ohio State standout is second on the team in rushing yards (194) and yards per rush (4.6). Due to his effectiveness on the ground, respected money in Vegas is backing that the Bears will stick to the rushing attack against the Commanders. The dual-threat signal-caller’s rushing yards projection has already risen from 39.5 to 42.5.

Justin Fields, QB, Bears: Over 42.5 Rushing Yards (-118)

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 1-3-1 ATS & Props 9-9 +1.15 Units

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS & Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL Overall YTD: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

