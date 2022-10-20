Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook's Week 7 Perfect 10 Contest Best Bets
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Dolphins are favored at home against the Steelers on ‘Sunday Night Football’ as they prepare to welcome back Tua Tagovailoa.

The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football

The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center. After averaging 27.7 points per game over their three-game winning streak to open the season, Miami is only averaging 16 points per game over its current three-game losing skid.

The Steelers, who are 1-3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games, will try to build off last week’s 20-18 upset of the Buccaneers as 10-point home underdogs. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak but the win failed to inspire oddsmakers as the club is a 7.5-point underdog against Miami.

Steelers vs. Dolphins Odds

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+260) | Miami (-333)
Spread: PIT +7.5 (-118) | MIA -7.5 (+100)
Point Total: 45.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Steelers Straight-Up Record: 2-4
Steelers Against The Spread Record: 2-3-1

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 3-3
Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Bet on Steelers-Dolphins at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Pittsburgh is 2-6 ATS over its last eight road games and encounters a Dolphins squad that is 7-2 ATS over their its nine home games.

After starting the season 3-0 straight-up (SU) and ATS, the Dolphins have dropped three straight games against the BengalsJets and Vikings. Last week’s 26-14 loss to Minnesota snapped an eight-game home winning streak at Hard Rock Stadium.

T.J. Watt’s absences hinders Pittsburgh’s ability to get pressure on Tagovailoa, who possesses arguably the best receiver tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami is eighth in total yards of offense (366.2) and should exploit a Steelers defense that has allowed the 29th-most yards per game (398.0). The total, which opened at 42.5, has risen to 45.5 after consistent public and sharp steam.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

