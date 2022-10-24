Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 7 Breakdown
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 7 Breakdown

Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Dolphins are road favorites against the Lions in Week 8. Detroit is aiming to end a four-game losing streak.

In this story:

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

The Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup with the third-year quarterback throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown in the club’s 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night.

The win was not so sweet for bettors as Miami failed to cover the 7.5-point spread and have now failed to cover the line in four consecutive games after starting the season a perfect 3-0 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS).

After losing 24-6 on the road against the Cowboys in Week 7, the Lions have now lost four consecutive games. The Lions have allowed the most points per game in the NFL this season (32.4) and will be hard pressed to slow down a Miami offense featuring the NFL’s best wide receiver tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins vs. Lions Odds

Moneyline: Miami (-167) | Detroit (+140)
Spread: MIA -3 (-118) | DET +3 (+100)
Total: 50.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 4-3
Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Lions Straight-Up Record: 1-5
Lions Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Bet on Dolphins-Lions at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Detroit is 0-3 SU 0-3 ATS in October and has received poor play from quarterback Jared Goff, who has turned the ball over in five of six games. Goff needs to display better call security against a high-powered Miami club.

The Lions are 6-1 ATS over its last seven games at Ford Field.

The Dolphins rank third in passing yards per game (281.6) and could feast against a Lions defense surrendering the most yards (412.2) per game.

Bettors need to monitor the status of two key Detroit offensive players. Running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has not played since Week 3, while wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown left Sunday’s loss to Dallas with a potential concussion. If both players miss Sunday’s tilt, expect this line to steam in Miami’s direction.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
NBA Championship Odds
CMC Trade Affects 49ers’ Odds
Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team
Week 7 Fantasy Takeaways
Week 7 MMQB

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Latest News

Super 10 10.6_v1

SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 7 Breakdown

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) throws a touchdown to tight end Tommy Tremble (82) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers-Falcons Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates his first quarter touchdown with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16). The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Broncos-Jaguars Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

Oct 21, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribble with the ball defended by Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.

NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Nets-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Trail Blazers

Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after strike out in the sixth inning during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team

SI EXTRA NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now