Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Dolphins are road favorites against the Lions in Week 8. Detroit is aiming to end a four-game losing streak.

The Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup with the third-year quarterback throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown in the club’s 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night.

The win was not so sweet for bettors as Miami failed to cover the 7.5-point spread and have now failed to cover the line in four consecutive games after starting the season a perfect 3-0 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS).

After losing 24-6 on the road against the Cowboys in Week 7, the Lions have now lost four consecutive games. The Lions have allowed the most points per game in the NFL this season (32.4) and will be hard pressed to slow down a Miami offense featuring the NFL’s best wide receiver tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins vs. Lions Odds

Moneyline: Miami (-167) | Detroit (+140)

Spread: MIA -3 (-118) | DET +3 (+100)

Total: 50.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 4-3

Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Lions Straight-Up Record: 1-5

Lions Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Odds and Betting Insights

Detroit is 0-3 SU 0-3 ATS in October and has received poor play from quarterback Jared Goff, who has turned the ball over in five of six games. Goff needs to display better call security against a high-powered Miami club.

The Lions are 6-1 ATS over its last seven games at Ford Field.

The Dolphins rank third in passing yards per game (281.6) and could feast against a Lions defense surrendering the most yards (412.2) per game.

Bettors need to monitor the status of two key Detroit offensive players. Running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has not played since Week 3, while wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown left Sunday’s loss to Dallas with a potential concussion. If both players miss Sunday’s tilt, expect this line to steam in Miami’s direction.

