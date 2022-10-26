NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Nets-Bucks

Odds and bets for Wednesday’s NBA slate, highlighted by the Bucks hosting the Nets.

There are 20 NBA teams in action Wednesday night, though one matchup stands out above the rest: Bucks-Nets.

Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo is always must-see TV and the game will be broadcast for a national audience as Brooklyn looks to right the ship on the road and Milwaukee will try to stay undefeated against a top East competitor.

The Bucks are one of the NBA’s two undefeated teams and it helps that they’ve played the fewest games. Read below to see how to bet this marquee matchup and to get all the odds for the other nine games courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Spread: Nets +3.5 (-110) | Bucks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nets (+138) | Bucks (-163)

Total: 231.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Nets Straight-Up Record: 1-2

Nets Against The Spread Record: 1-1

Bucks Straight-Up Record: 2-0

Bucks Against The Spread Record: 2-0

Tuesday’s loss in Memphis was representative of the larger issues facing Brooklyn—Kyrie Irving and Durant each scored 37 points, Ben Simmons fouled out again and no other Nets player finished with double-digit points. They managed 124 points on the backs of their stars but their defense yielded 134 points against a Grizzlies team that was without some of its best players.

Milwaukee has been lightly tested so far this season, but Antetokounmpo looks as unstoppable as ever and the Bucks’ defense is the only unit in the league allowing less than 100 PPG. The Nets might buck that trend, though Milwaukee will certainly score at will, especially inside where it has a size advantage with Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis. These teams have history from their seven-game playoff series two years back. The Bucks took three of four regular-season meetings last season and I like them to stay clean at home in what could shape up to be a high-scoring affair.

BETS: Bucks -3.5 (-110); Over 231.5 (-118)

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Magic +8.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic (+310) | Cavaliers (-400)

Total: 214.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Hawks -7 (-110) | Pistons +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Hawks (-300) | Cavaliers (+240)

Total: 230.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) | Raptor +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: 76ers (-118) | Raptors (+100)

Total: 211.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Hornets +7.5 (-110) | Knicks -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Hornets (+260) | Knicks (-333)

Total: 225.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110) | Bulls -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers (+240) | Bulls (-300)

Total: 233.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Spurs +8.5 (+100) | Timberwolves -8.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Spurs (+310) | Timberwolves (-400)

Total: 232.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Odds

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Rockets +7 (-110) | Jazz -17 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets (+225) | Jazz (-275)

Total: 232.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Spread: Lakers +5.5 (-110) | Nuggets -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers (+175) | Nuggets (-213)

Total: 229.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Heat -2.5 (-110) | Trail Blazers +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat (-138) | Trail Blazers (+115)

Total: 219.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

