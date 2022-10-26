Skip to main content
2022 NBA Most Valuable Player Futures
2022 NBA Most Valuable Player Futures

NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Nets-Bucks

Odds and bets for Wednesday’s NBA slate, highlighted by the Bucks hosting the Nets.

In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers

There are 20 NBA teams in action Wednesday night, though one matchup stands out above the rest: Bucks-Nets.

Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo is always must-see TV and the game will be broadcast for a national audience as Brooklyn looks to right the ship on the road and Milwaukee will try to stay undefeated against a top East competitor.

The Bucks are one of the NBA’s two undefeated teams and it helps that they’ve played the fewest games. Read below to see how to bet this marquee matchup and to get all the odds for the other nine games courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bet on the NBA at SI Sportsbook

Oct 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) mean mugs to the audience after powering his way to the basket and being fouled by a Houston Rockets player in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Spread: Nets +3.5 (-110) | Bucks -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Nets (+138) | Bucks (-163)
Total: 231.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Nets Straight-Up Record: 1-2
Nets Against The Spread Record: 1-1

Bucks Straight-Up Record: 2-0
Bucks Against The Spread Record: 2-0

Tuesday’s loss in Memphis was representative of the larger issues facing Brooklyn—Kyrie Irving and Durant each scored 37 points, Ben Simmons fouled out again and no other Nets player finished with double-digit points. They managed 124 points on the backs of their stars but their defense yielded 134 points against a Grizzlies team that was without some of its best players.

Milwaukee has been lightly tested so far this season, but Antetokounmpo looks as unstoppable as ever and the Bucks’ defense is the only unit in the league allowing less than 100 PPG. The Nets might buck that trend, though Milwaukee will certainly score at will, especially inside where it has a size advantage with Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis. These teams have history from their seven-game playoff series two years back. The Bucks took three of four regular-season meetings last season and I like them to stay clean at home in what could shape up to be a high-scoring affair.

BETS: Bucks -3.5 (-110); Over 231.5 (-118)

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET
Spread: Magic +8.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Magic (+310) | Cavaliers (-400)
Total: 214.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET
Spread: Hawks -7 (-110) | Pistons +7 (-110)
Moneyline: Hawks (-300) | Cavaliers (+240)
Total: 230.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) | Raptor +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: 76ers (-118) | Raptors (+100)
Total: 211.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Hornets +7.5 (-110) | Knicks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Hornets (+260) | Knicks (-333)
Total: 225.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110) | Bulls -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers (+240) | Bulls (-300)
Total: 233.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Spread: Spurs +8.5 (+100) | Timberwolves -8.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Spurs (+310) | Timberwolves (-400)
Total: 232.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Odds

Time: 9 p.m. ET
Spread: Rockets +7 (-110) | Jazz -17 (-110)
Moneyline: Rockets (+225) | Jazz (-275)
Total: 232.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Spread: Lakers +5.5 (-110) | Nuggets -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Lakers (+175) | Nuggets (-213)
Total: 229.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET
Spread: Heat -2.5 (-110) | Trail Blazers +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat (-138) | Trail Blazers (+115)
Total: 219.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Week 8 Perfect 10 Contest Games, Spreads
Phillies-Astros World Series Odds
Ravens-Buccaneers Odds
Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team
Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB
Is Joe Mazzulla Ready?

Latest News

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Ravens-Buccaneers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 8 Odds and Betting Preview

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Week 9 College Football Betting Preview

Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) holds the trophy after defeating the New York Yankees during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Phillies-Astros MLB World Series Odds and Betting Preview

Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.

Bears-Cowboys Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

Daniel Jones motions behind the line of scrimmage during a game against the Cowboys

Two Giants Players Among Top Fantasy Adds This Week

SI EXTRA NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now