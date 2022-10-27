49ers-Rams Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The 49ers are small road favorites in Week 8 against the Rams. San Francisco is going for the season sweep.

NFL fans and bettors get treated to a bitter NFC West rivalry for the second time this season when Cooper Kupp and the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams host Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers in Week 8.

The 49ers are 1-3 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and will look to extend their recent dominance over the Rams. San Francisco beat the Rams, 24-9, in Week 4 and has beaten Los Angeles seven consecutive times in the regular season with a corresponding 6-1 ATS mark.

Including last season’s NFC Championship game, San Francisco is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings at SoFi Stadium.

49ers vs. Rams Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco (-118) | L.A. Rams (+100)

Spread: SF -1.5 (-118) | LAR +1.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

49ers Straight-Up Record: 3-4

49ers Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Rams Straight-Up Record: 3-3

Rams Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Bet on 49ers-Rams SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The 49ers have lost consecutive games to the Falcons and Chiefs both SU and ATS and have being outscored, 72-37.

McCaffrey had little impact in his first game with the club after receiving only 10 touches in the loss to the Chiefs. However, once he becomes more acclimated to the playbook he will have immense production. The 49ers, who rank 15th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (120.7), need CMC’s production to help create gaps in opposing secondaries for Jimmy Garoppolo to target.

The Rams, who are 2-2 SU and 1-4 ATS over their four games at SoFi Stadium this season, will head into the Week 8 matchup fresh off their bye. Los Angeles has struggled to establish a running game, owning the league’s second-worst ground game by averaging just 70.5 rushing yards per game.

This may not be the week the Rams establish their ground game, as Los Angeles draws a less than favorable matchup against a 49ers squad that is surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards (91 yards per game).

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 8 Perfect 10 Contest Games, Spreads

• Phillies-Astros World Series Odds

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• 2022 Trade Deadline Tracker

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.