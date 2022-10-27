NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Mavericks-Nets, Grizzlies-Kings

Odds and Bets for Thursday’s NBA slate, including the Nets hosting the Mavericks and the Kings looking to win their first game of the season against the Grizzlies.

After a loaded Wednesday night of hoops, eight teams take the floor Thursday. The two marquee matchups are Mavericks-Nets and Grizzlies-Kings.

The Sacramento-Memphis matchup has been dominated by the Grizzlies in recent years and it features an astronomical point total, which is as much a testament to these lackluster defenses as it is their offensive firepower, highlighted by Ja Morant and De’Aaron Fox. The Dallas-Brooklyn matchup needs no introduction with Luka Dončić and Kevin Durant going toe-to-toe at the Barclays center.

The breakdown for both games is below and you can also find all the odds for the other two games on the docket, courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bet on Mavericks-Nets and Grizzlies-Kings at SI Sportsbook

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110) | Kings +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-154) | Kings (+130)

Total: 236.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Grizzlies Straight-Up Record: 3-1

Grizzlies Against The Spread Record: 1-2-1

Kings Straight-Up Record: 0-3

Kings Against The Spread Record: 2-1

Though winless, the Kings have played competitive basketball this season. The recent series against the Grizzlies, however, has been extremely one-sided—Memphis has won the last six meetings. Sacramento’s 0-3 start was not what the front office envisioned after it brought in yet another new coach in Mike Brown and added No. 4 pick Keegan Murray. Its porous defense is largely to blame as the Kings have allowed 111 or more points in each game and a season-high 130 to the Warriors last time out.

Fox leads the way with better than 30 PPG with assistance from Murray, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis, but either the offense needs to step up or the defense needs to take control to turn these close losses into wins.

Memphis is a tough team to start that defensive push against. The Grizzlies scored 134 against the Nets on Tuesday as Morant and Desmond Bane had 38 points each and they are hitting the second-most threes per game (15.3) as a team. The Memphis defense has let opponents run up the score on it so far, most notably in a 137-96 loss to the Mavericks. The Kings will get theirs in this game but I still think the Grizzlies will come away with a close win in a shootout.

BETS: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110); Over 236.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-118) | Nets +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Mavericks (-150) | Nets (+125)

Total: 225.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Mavericks Straight-Up Record: 1-2

Mavericks Against The Spread Record: 2-1

Nets Straight-Up Record: 1-3

Nets Against The Spread Record: 1-3

The Mavericks have yet to win a road game, while Brooklyn’s only win has come at home against the Raptors. The Nets return to New York after consecutive double-digit losses to the Grizzlies and Bucks. Durant and Kyrie Irving have scored with ease thus far, but the same can’t be said for the rest of the team. Nic Claxton is the only other player with a double-digit scoring average and Ben Simmons’s return has not gone smoothly. And it’s not like Brooklyn’s defensive presence can make up for its 20th-ranked offense by any means.

Dallas has the best point differential in the NBA despite only having one win because of the lopsided nature of that 41-point victory and its two losses coming by two points each. Dončić, naturally, is doing Dončić things and his new running mate Christian Wood has been a revelation. Those two are getting help from the rest of the Mavericks’ three-and-D-focused squad, which is one of the best three-point shooting teams in basketball. These teams split the season series last year, though Dallas has won four of the last five dating back to 2020.

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Heat +6.5 (-118) | Warriors -6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Heat (+205) | Warriors (-250)

Total: 226.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Clippers -6.5 (-110) | Thunder +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Clippers (-250) | Thunder (+205)

Total: 217.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:

• Week 8 Perfect 10 Contest Games, Spreads

• Phillies-Astros World Series Odds

• Phillies-Astros World Series Game 1 Bets

• Ravens-Buccaneers Odds

• Ravens-Buccaneers Player Props

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB

• The Lakers are in Danger of Unraveling