Notre Dame-Syracuse College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

No. 16 Syracuse will look to rebound from its first loss of the season to No. 5 Clemson when it welcomes Notre Dame to central New York.

The Orange have been a lucrative team to invest in at home, covering the spread in nine of the last 11 home games (81.8%). Syracuse is 5-0 straight-up (SU) and 4-1 against the spread (ATS) at home this season and welcomes an Irish squad fresh off a 44-21 thumping of UNLV to JMA Wireless Dome.

Notre Dame has won four of its last five game but is an underdog for only the second time this season. The Irish, who beat North Carolina, 45-32, as an underdog in Week 4, are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against ACC opponents.

Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Syracuse Odds

Spread: Notre Dame +1.5 (-110) | Syracuse -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: ND (+100) | Syracuse (-125)

Total: 47.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: ND 39% | SYR 61%

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 12 p.m. ET | ABC

Notre Dame Straight-Up Record: 4-3

Notre Dame Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Syracuse Straight-Up Record: 6-1

Syracuse Against The Spread Record: 6-1

The line has slightly dipped since opening with Syracuse as a 2.5-point home favorite against Notre Dame to the Orange now being favored by 1.5 points.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader has thrown multiple touchdowns in five of seven games and also has been stellar on the ground, rushing for 71-plus yards four times. Shrader has a favorable matchup against an Irish defense surrendering 26.6 points per game.

Sophomore running back Sean Tucker is averaging 99.7 rushing yards per game and faces a Notre Dame defense allowing 138.3 yards per game on the ground. Tucker and Shrader, who have each scored six rushing touchdowns this season, are a good bet to find the end zone against the Irish.

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne owns a solid 12:3 interception-to-touchdown ratio and has led the Irish to four wins in their last five games. The club leans heavily on tight end Michael Mayer, who leads the club in receptions (44), receiving yards (526) and receiving touchdowns (2).

The prolific Payne-Mayer connection could struggle versus a Syracuse defense that ranks 10th in the country in pass defense, allowing 171.4 passing yards per game.

Respected money is backing the Orange to lean heavily on Tucker and Shrader on the ground and grind out their sixth consecutive home win of the season.

BET: Syracuse -1.5 (-118)

Respected money information boasts a 11-9-2 against the spread (ATS) record (55%) over the last 22 plays.

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football: 13-15-2 ATS

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 14-12 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 32-21 ATS

