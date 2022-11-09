Saints-Steelers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Two struggling clubs meet in Week 10 when Alvin Kamara and the Saints head to Acrisure Stadium to take on Najee Harris and the Steelers.

The Saints are 0-3 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and need to show signs of consistency on both sides of the ball. After being thoroughly outplayed by the Ravens on Monday Night Football, New Orleans has now posted disappointing 3-6 straight-up (SU) and ATS (33.3%) marks on the season.

Coming off their bye, the Steelers aim to end a two-game losing skid while playing at home for the first time since Week 6. Pittsburgh is 1-6 over its last seven games and is difficult team for bettors to support, posting a 2-4-1 ATS mark over that span.

Bettors need to monitor the potential return of Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt, who has been sidelined since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1. His return would have a major impact on the value of the home underdogs in this contest.

Saints vs. Steelers Odds

Moneyline: NEW ORLEANS (-138) | PITTSBURGH (+115)

Spread: NO -2.5 (-110) | PIT +2.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Saints Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Saints Against The Spread Record: 3-6

Steelers Straight-Up Record: 2-6

Steelers Against The Spread Record: 3-4-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Watt’s potential return is key to Pittsburgh pressuring quarterback Andy Dalton, who pilots the league’s sixth-most productive offense averaging 377.6 yards per game. If Watt is unable to play, New Orleans could exploit a Steelers’ defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (277.3) in 2022.

Pittsburgh is averaging the second-fewest points (15) per game in the NFL and has cashed to the under in three of their last four games.

The Steelers need to find a way to get Harris going on the ground. The former Alabama star has struggled in his second season, averaging a paltry 45.1 rushing yards per game after rushing for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign in 2021.

