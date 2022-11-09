Skip to main content
NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Jazz-Hawks
NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Jazz-Hawks

Odds and bets for Wednesday’s NBA slate, highlighted by the Hawks hosting the surprising Jazz.

After the entire NBA took Tuesday off for Election Day, games resume Wednesday and 26 teams are in action.

There’s two cross-city rivalries going on this evening as the Nets host the Knicks and the Clippers and Lakers battle in their shared arena later in the night. There’s a somewhat surprising marquee matchup between two of the better teams so far this season: Jazz-Hawks. Utah is tied with the Bucks for the most wins in basketball and Atlanta is the only team that’s beaten Milwaukee.

Get the betting breakdown for that cross-conference contest below, as well as the odds and lines for the other dozen games.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Jazz +3.5 (-110) | Hawks -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Jazz (+130) | Hawks (-154)
Total: 228.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jazz Straight-Up Record: 9-3
Jazz Against The Spread Record: 9-3

Hawks Straight-Up Record: 7-3
Hawks Against The Spread Record: 5-5

The last five meetings between these teams have all gone to the Jazz and neither game last season was particularly close. This has been a difficult matchup for Trae Young throughout his career as he’s only recorded one win in six tries.

Young in questionable with a shin injury and was held out of the previous game against Milwaukee. Offseason addition Dejounte Murray led the way for the Hawks with Young sidelined in a 117-98 win and he’s really come on over the last few weeks. Utah enters Tuesday coming off three wins in a row, two against the Lakers and one against the Clippers. Lauri Markkanen’s stretch of strong play to start the season continued as he leads the team in scoring (21.9) and rebounding (8.8).

Both squads actually have very similar profiles: They each have a top-six scoring offense and they’re only one spot apart in points allowed. If Young isn’t able to go, I still like Atlanta’s chances given their success against the Bucks without him. And if he is, all the better for what should be a shootout.

BETS: Hawks -3.5 (-110), Over 228.5 (-110)

Nov 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) brings the ball up the court in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Odds

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Mavericks -6.5 (-118) | Magic +6.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Mavericks (-300) | Magic (+240)
Total: 214.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET
Spread: Trail Blazers -4.5 (-110) | Hornets +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Trail Blazers (-188) | Hornets (+155)
Total: 219.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET
Spread: Nuggets -5.5 (-118) | Pacers +5.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Nuggets (-225) | Pacers (+188)
Total: 235.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Pistons +12.5 (-110) | Celtics -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pistons (+600) | Celtics (901)
Total: 226.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Spread: Knicks +3.5 (-110) | Nets -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Knicks (+138) | Nets (-163)
Total: 221.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Rockets +10 (-110) | Raptors -10 (-110)
Moneyline: Rockets (+375) | Raptors (-500)
Total: 224.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Spread: Pelicans -1.5 (-118) | Bulls +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Pelicans (-133) | Bulls (+110)
Total: 232.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Spread: Suns -1.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Suns (-118) | Timberwolves (+100)
Total: 222.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET 
Spread: Bucks -5.5 (-110) | Thunder +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bucks (-225) | Thunder (+188)
Total: 217.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Spread: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110) | Spurs +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies (-225) | Spurs (+188)
Total: 233.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Spread: Lakers +3.5 (-110) | Clippers -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Lakers (+138) | Clippers (-163)
Total: 219.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET
Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-110) | Kings +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Cavaliers (-188) | Kings (+155)
Total: 226.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

