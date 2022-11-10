Cardinals-Rams Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Cardinals are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games as road underdog.

Injury concerns surrounding Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have impacted the point spread immensely in the Week 10 showdown with Kyler Murray and Arizona.

Los Angeles, who announced that Stafford entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday, have been adjusted from 4-point home favorites to only a 1.5-point demand against the Cardinals.

Arizona, who has lost four of their last five games (1-4 SU; 2-3 ATS), reside in last place in the NFC West. On the flip side, things have not been much better for the Rams, who also have won just once over their last five games (1-4 SU) while posting an accompanying dismal against the spread (1-3-1 ATS) mark.

These two division foes met back in Week 3, with the Rams earning a 20-12 victory as 3.5-point road favorites. Los Angeles has recently dominated the Cardinals in the series, winning nine of the last ten meetings (9-1 SU) while boasting an impressive 8-1-1 ATS.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds

Moneyline: ARIZONA (+105) | LA RAMS (-125)

Spread: ARZ +1.5 (-110) | LAR -1.5 (-118)

Total: 40.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 40.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox



Cardinals Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Cardinals Against The Spread Record: 4-5



Rams Straight-Up Record: 3-5

Rams Against The Spread Record: 2-5-1



Odds and Betting Insights

Despite employing arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, Los Angeles has struggled to post consistent offensive production. Cooper Kupp, who ranks among the league leaders in receptions (72), receiving yards (813) and total touchdowns (7), has only resulted in the Rams ranking only 29th in scoring, averaging a disappointing 16.4 points per game.

Things could get worse for the Rams' offense as Stafford's status is in doubt, leaving the club to potentially turn to backup John Wolford. Bettors need to monitor Stafford's availability ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

Arizona wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who is averaging 99.3 receiving yards per game while scoring two touchdowns since his return from suspension, draws a tough assignment against a Rams defense that has only allowed three touchdowns to opposing wideouts over the last eight games.

Murray, who threw for 314 yards in the first meeting with the Rams this season, has stepped up his output, throwing six touchdowns over his last three games. Murray averages 6.1 yards per rush and will face a stingy Rams run defense allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (98.4). In the Week 3 matchup, Los Angeles held the dual-threat signal-caller to a season-low eight rushing yards.

