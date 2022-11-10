Cowboys-Packers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Cowboys are road favorites against the Packers in Week 10 as Green Bay looks to avoid a sixth straight loss.

One of the NFL’s best rivalries is renewed in Week 10 when Dak Prescott and the Cowboys head to Lambeau Field to face a reeling Packers squad that has lost five consecutive games.

Coming off its bye, Dallas will try to extend its two-game straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) winning streak. The Cowboys are 3-0 SU and ATS as favorites this season and will look to improve upon their recent stellar road record of 6-1 ATS over their last seven games away from AT&T Stadium.

Green Bay is 1-4 ATS over its last five games and has become a major fade of sharp money in Las Vegas. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have burned bettors by posting a 1-4 ATS mark over their last five home games dating back to last season.

Green Bay is 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS over the last 10 meetings (including playoffs) with Dallas dating back to 2008.

Cowboys vs. Packers Odds

Moneyline: DALLAS (-213) | GREEN BAY (+175)

Spread: DAL -4.5 (-110) | GB +4.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5– Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 6-2

Cowboys Against The Spread Record: 6-2

Packers Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Packers Against The Spread Record: 3-6

Bet on Cowboys-Packers at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Prescott has led the Cowboys to consecutive wins since his return from thumb surgery while completing 76.9% of his passes and adding four total touchdowns via the air and the ground. The Cowboys’ defense, led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, lead the NFL in sacks (33).

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) has returned to practice and will likely team up with Tony Pollard to face a susceptible Green Bay rush defense that is surrendering the seventh-most yards (138.6) on the ground per game.

Green Bay owns one of the NFL’s worst offenses and is averaging only 17.1 points per game. Facing a ferocious Dallas pass rush, Rodgers faces a stiff test against a Cowboys’ defense surrendering the third-fewest points per game (16.6).

Bettors need to monitor the status of Green Bay’s best offensive player Aaron Jones, who suffered an ankle injury last week against the Lions. Jones leads the team in rushing (600) and is also one of the NFL’s best receiving running backs. If Jones is unable to go, it would be a major blow to an already struggling Packers ‘offense that possesses no reliable threat at the wide receiver position.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 10 Perfect 10 Matchups, Spreads

• NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Super Bowl Futures

• NFL MVP Odds

• Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• MMQB: NFL Midseason Awards

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.