Just three NBA games are on the schedule Thursday night—none are on national television and all of them have late starts for those watching on the East coast.

There’s an in-conference bout between the Spurs and Kings in Sacramento, a cross-conference battle that pits the Pistons against the Clippers in Los Angeles and another East versus West matchup featuring the first-place Trail Blazers host the floundering Nets. That’s the matchup we’re focused on in the betting breakdown, and you can also find the odds and spreads for the other two games.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Nets +2.5 (-110) | Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nets (+115) | Trail Blazers (-138)

Total: 220.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Nets Straight-Up Record: 6-9

Nets Against The Spread Record: 6-9

Trail Blazers Straight-Up Record: 10-4

Trail Blazers Against The Spread Record: 11-3

The Nets wrap up a four-game road trip in Portland on Thursday. With Kyrie Irving’s suspension still ongoing, the team headed West and beat the Clippers, then lost to the Lakers and then yielded 153 points to the Kings in a 30-plus-point defeat Tuesday. Now, they face the top team in the Western Conference that’s defended its home court well enough.

As for the Trail Blazers, they’ve been one of the best teams in basketball mainly on the backs of their top-10 defense. There’s certainly firepower on an offense that deploys Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt, and Jerami Grant’s 20-plus points per game is a welcome addition, but Portland’s strides on the other side of the ball have been responsible for this turnaround.

Brooklyn has relied Kevin Durant even more than usual in Irving’s absence and he’s had a great season to date: 30.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 5.3 APG. But with the wings that Portland can throw at Durant and Brooklyn’s lack of secondary scorers, it’s unclear where the rest of the offense will come from night to night. The status of Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) is worth monitoring as his size will be key in this matchup, but Portland can and has won without him against better teams.

BETS: Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110); Under 220.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Spurs +7.5 (-118) | Kings -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Spurs (+225) | Kings (-275)

Total: 237.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Pistons +9.5 (-118) | Clippers -9.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Pistons (+310) | Clippers (-400)

Total: 217 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

