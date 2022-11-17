Skip to main content
CFB Playoff Rankings: Top Five Remains Unchanged
Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

After last week’s tough loss, Oregon is a 2-point underdog at home.

Utah Utes
Oregon Ducks
The Pac-12 suffered a major blow last week when Oregon was knocked off by the Washington Huskies. Any longshot hopes of the Ducks squeezing their way into the college football playoffs were dashed, but Oregon still has a chance to make its presence felt down the stretch of the Pac-12 campaign. To remain relevant, the Ducks must take down the Utah Utes, who head into Eugene for Saturday’s matchup.

Utah vs. Oregon Odds

Spread: UTAH -@ (-110) | OREGON +2 (-118)
Moneyline: UTAH (-133) | ORE (+105)
Total: 59.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Saturday, NOV. 19, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Bet on Utah-Oregon at SI Sportsbook

This is the other half of the Pac-12’s huge showdown weekend opposite USC-UCLA. The only reason it possibly makes sense for the Ducks to be a home underdog here is any lingering concern about Bo Nix’s late-game injury last week against Washington. But Nix came back for the final drive in that one, and it would stand to reason that he will be good to go Saturday against the Utes.

On the whole, Oregon has had the most efficient offense in the Pac-12 and that will stress a Utah defense that has been vulnerable against balanced attacks. (Arizona, USC, UCLA and Oregon State all ran for more than 150 yards and threw for more than 220 against the Utes.) Utah also is far less explosive offensively, ranking last in the Pac-12 in scrimmage plays of 30 yards or more (13) and 40 yards or more (just two). If Oregon gets untracked offensively, it’s hard to see the Utes keeping pace.

BET: Oregon +2

