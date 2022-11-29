Seahawks-Rams Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Skip to main content
It's Time for the Packers to Sit Aaron Rodgers

The Seahawks are large road favorites against the reeling Rams in Week 13.

Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Geno Smith and the Seahawks aim to end a two-game losing skid in Week 13 when they head to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in an NFC West battle.

Seattle is 3-2 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and averages the fourth-most points per game (26.5). Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.8%) and has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five consecutive games.

Los Angeles has lost five consecutive games and seven of its last eight and has massive issues on the offensive side of the ball without the services of quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) and wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle).

The Rams own a three-game winning streak over their division rival and are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS over the last 10 meetings. However, Los Angeles will be hard pressed to continue its recent dominance in the first of two meetings with Seattle over the final six weeks.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Moneyline: SEATTLE (-400) | LA RAMS (+310)
Spread: SEA -5.5 (-163) | LAR +5.5 (+138)
Total: 40.5 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 6-5
Seahawks Against The Spread Record: 6-5

Rams Straight-Up Record: 3-8
Rams Against The Spread Record: 3-7-1

Bet on Seahawks-Rams at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Seattle is 4-2 SU and ATS over its last six games and has struggled to establish rookie running back Kenneth Walker III over the last two games. The talented back has scored nine touchdowns over his last seven games but has only gained a total of 43 rushing yards on 24 carries over the last two contest.

Walker finds a difficult matchup in Week 13 against a Rams’ defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (97.3). Los Angeles has not allowed a running back to top 69 yards on the ground since Week 9, while not allowing a 100-yard rusher all season.

Second-year quarterback Bryce Perkins made his first NFL start in last week’s loss to the Rams and threw his first career touchdown pass, but only managed 100 yards passing while adding two interceptions. Already without Kupp, the Rams announced that fellow starting wideout Allen Robinson (foot) is out for the remainder of the season. Los Angeles’ top options in the passing game are now Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson. Ouch.

The Rams rank 29th in scoring, averaging a disappointing 16.2 points per game, and are 3-9-1 ATS (25%) over their last 13 games dating back to last season, making them hard to back due to the lack of playmakers on offense.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

