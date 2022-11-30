The Lions try to get back on track in Week 13 while the Jaguars look for another victory after upsetting the Ravens in Week 12.

Jared Goff and the Lions host Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in a Week 13 showdown.

The Lions three-game winning streak was snapped on Thanksgiving against the Bills. Detroit, who is 3-1 straight up over their last four games, are a perfect 4-0 against the spread over that stretch and have been a great team to back at betting windows over the last month.

Dan Campbell’s club, listed as underdogs by oddsmakers in 10 of 11 games, have thrived in that role posting a 7-3 ATS mark over that span. However, bettors will not be spotted any points in Week 13 as the Lions are listed as the betting favorite (-2.5) against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville, fresh off their 28-27 upset of the Ravens, will be in search of their third win in four games after enduring a five-game SU and ATS losing streak during Weeks 4-8. Dating back to last season, the Jaguars are a disappointing 1-7-1 ATS (11.1%) over their last nine road games.

Lions vs. Jaguars Odds

Moneyline: JACKSONVILLE (+100) | DETROIT (-118)

Spread: JAX +2.5 (-110) | DET -2.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 51.5 (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Odds and Betting Insight Breakdown:

On the ground, Jacksonville finds a favorable matchup possessing the league’s ninth-best rushing attack (130.4 yards per game) encountering Detroit’s 30th-ranked run defense surrendering 154.76 yards per game. In Week 12, Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury that forced him to leave the game after just two carries for three yards. If the star running back can return in Week 13, he finds a juicy matchup against a Lions defense that has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season.

Jared Goff, who has thrown six touchdowns over his last five games, should post solid production against a Lions secondary that has surrendered 24 total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in 2022. The veteran signal-caller has thrived playing at home this season, throwing 88.2% of his touchdowns (15/17) at Ford Field.

Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports

Expect another big day from wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has hauled in 37 receptions for 441 yards (88.2 per game) over his last five games. The emerging talent, who has only one touchdown since Week 2, should add to that disappointing total against a Jaguars defense that has allowed eight scores to opposing wide receivers over the last six games.

D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, who have combined for 18 total touchdowns, find a tricky matchup against a Jaguars defense that has only surrendered eight rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in eleven games this season. The Jaguars run defense has been stingy over the last month holding the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders and Ravens to only 71.5 rushing yards per game

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 4-6-1

Lions Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Lions Against The Spread Record: 7-4

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:



• NFL Week 13 Odds, Matchups

• Chiefs Pass Bills as Super Bowl Favorites

• Week 13 Waiver Wire

• Week 13 Power Rankings

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.