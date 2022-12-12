2023 MLB World Series Future Odds: Winter Meetings Update
MLB winter meetings were held in San Diego last week for the first time in three years, and the flurry of activity did not disappoint. All told, by Wednesday night's signing of Xander Bogaerts with the San Diego Padres, more than 20 major league free agents signed contracts worth a combined nearly 1.6 billion dollars. The hot stove has heated up the early market for World Series futures, as several teams have seen their odds shift.
There are still quite a few notable free agents waiting to sign, including Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Rodon. If you're willing to take a guess where they could go, you can grab some early value from the menu. Let's check in on the current market.
2023 MLB World Series Futures Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers +550
Houston Astros +550
New York Yankees +850
Atlanta Braves +900
San Diego Padres +1000
New York Mets +1000
Toronto Blue Jays +1200
Philadelphia Phillies +1600
Seattle Mariners +1600
Tampa Bay Rays +2200
St. Louis Cardinals +2200
Milwaukee Brewers +2800
Chicago White Sox +2800
Texas Rangers +3300
Boston Red Sox +3300
Cleveland Guardians +3300
San Francisco Giants +4000
Los Angeles Angels +5000
Baltimore Orioles +5000
Minnesota Twins +6600
Chicago Cubs +7500
Detroit Tigers +7500
Miami Marlins +7500
Arizona Diamondbacks +8000
Colorado Rockies +10000
Kansas City Royals +15000
Pittsburgh Pirates +15000
Cincinnati Reds +20000
Washington Nationals +30000
Oakland Athletics +30000
Bet on the 2023 World Series Outright Winner
The reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros are tied for the best odds with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite losing AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to the New York Mets, the Astros still have impressive pitching depth, and they now also boast veteran first baseman Jose Abreu who signed a three-year, 58-million dollar contract with Houston in November.
Despite losing Trea Turner to the Phillies and Cody Bellinger to the Cubs and not advancing past the 2022 NLDS, the Dodgers are still priced as the best team in the NL. Dansby Swanson has been mentioned in rumors to Los Angeles, and Clayton Kershaw will return for a one-year, $20 million contract. The Dodgers were the favorite to win it all at +500 the morning after the Astros won the World Series.
The Yankees locked in Aaron Judge for a nine-year, $360 million commitment, boosting their odds slightly from +900 to +850. Anthony Rizzo will remain on a two-year deal, and New York is still in the market for more starting pitching. Rodon has been mentioned to the Bombers in many MLB rumors.
The Padres and the Mets have been active in the off-season, with the Mets adding Verlander and Jose Quintana to a rotation that already includes Max Scherzer. Despite losing Jacob deGrom to the Rangers, the Mets' odds have improved slightly to +1000. The Padres added Xander Bogaerts to a team that already includes Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. and at +1000
Despite playing in the World Series and signing star second baseman Turner, the Phillies have fallen from +1300 the morning after the World Series to +1600 today, presenting good value.
The Cardinals added Willson Contreras and look attractive at +2200 in a weak NL Central, and the Seattle Mariners, with Julio Rodriguez now on a long-term contract, are also appealing at +1600.