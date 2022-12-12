2023 MLB World Series Future Odds: Winter Meetings Update

MLB winter meetings were held in San Diego last week for the first time in three years, and the flurry of activity did not disappoint. All told, by Wednesday night's signing of Xander Bogaerts with the San Diego Padres, more than 20 major league free agents signed contracts worth a combined nearly 1.6 billion dollars. The hot stove has heated up the early market for World Series futures, as several teams have seen their odds shift.

There are still quite a few notable free agents waiting to sign, including Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Rodon. If you're willing to take a guess where they could go, you can grab some early value from the menu. Let's check in on the current market.

Los Angeles Dodgers +550

Houston Astros +550

New York Yankees +850

Atlanta Braves +900

San Diego Padres +1000

New York Mets +1000

Toronto Blue Jays +1200

Philadelphia Phillies +1600

Seattle Mariners +1600

Tampa Bay Rays +2200

St. Louis Cardinals +2200

Milwaukee Brewers +2800

Chicago White Sox +2800

Texas Rangers +3300

Boston Red Sox +3300

Cleveland Guardians +3300

San Francisco Giants +4000

Los Angeles Angels +5000

Baltimore Orioles +5000

Minnesota Twins +6600

Chicago Cubs +7500

Detroit Tigers +7500

Miami Marlins +7500

Arizona Diamondbacks +8000

Colorado Rockies +10000

Kansas City Royals +15000

Pittsburgh Pirates +15000

Cincinnati Reds +20000

Washington Nationals +30000

Oakland Athletics +30000



The reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros are tied for the best odds with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite losing AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to the New York Mets, the Astros still have impressive pitching depth, and they now also boast veteran first baseman Jose Abreu who signed a three-year, 58-million dollar contract with Houston in November.



Despite losing Trea Turner to the Phillies and Cody Bellinger to the Cubs and not advancing past the 2022 NLDS, the Dodgers are still priced as the best team in the NL. Dansby Swanson has been mentioned in rumors to Los Angeles, and Clayton Kershaw will return for a one-year, $20 million contract. The Dodgers were the favorite to win it all at +500 the morning after the Astros won the World Series.

The Yankees locked in Aaron Judge for a nine-year, $360 million commitment, boosting their odds slightly from +900 to +850. Anthony Rizzo will remain on a two-year deal, and New York is still in the market for more starting pitching. Rodon has been mentioned to the Bombers in many MLB rumors.



The Padres and the Mets have been active in the off-season, with the Mets adding Verlander and Jose Quintana to a rotation that already includes Max Scherzer. Despite losing Jacob deGrom to the Rangers, the Mets' odds have improved slightly to +1000. The Padres added Xander Bogaerts to a team that already includes Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. and at +1000



Despite playing in the World Series and signing star second baseman Turner, the Phillies have fallen from +1300 the morning after the World Series to +1600 today, presenting good value.



The Cardinals added Willson Contreras and look attractive at +2200 in a weak NL Central, and the Seattle Mariners, with Julio Rodriguez now on a long-term contract, are also appealing at +1600.