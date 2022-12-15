Colts-Vikings Week 15 Odds, Player Props and Betting Preview

A best bet and player props to target for Saturday’s matchup between the Colts and Vikings. Minnesota is a small home favorite.

The Vikings have two losses over the last four games but they still have a four-game lead in the NFC North. The Colts appeared to be in the hunt in the AFC South after a win against the Raiders but, unfortunately, a narrow loss to the mighty Eagles led to a three-game losing streak, with the last coming in Week 13 after the Cowboys outscored them by 33 in the fourth quarter in a 54-19 loss.

The Vikings are 6-1 at home, while going 4-3 against the spread (ATS). Minnesota has been a favorite in nine games, while never receiving more than seven points in any matchup. In their three highlight contests, the Vikings won in Buffalo (33-30), lost in Philadelphia (24-7) and at home to Dallas (40-3).

Seven of their last eight quarterbacks to face the Vikings passed for more than 300 yards and tallied 15 combined touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor has a chance to play well based on the Vikings’ rush defense (344/1,515/15).

Indianapolis has failed to get winning play from the quarterback position for the third straight season while trying to squeeze one more good season out of Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. The Colts are 2-4-1 on the road with a 2-5 ATS mark. When scoring 20 points or more, they are 3-0-1.

The Colts tend to play above the league average versus quarterbacks (2,653/16 – 6.9 yards per pass attempt) with 32 sacks. No team has gained more than 200 yards from their wide receivers in 13 matchups. Their run defense has been beaten by volume of runs over the past three weeks (PHI – 33/141/1; PIT – 36/172/2; DAL – 34/200/4).

Moneyline: Indianpolis (+165) | Minnesota (-200)

Spread: IND +3.5 (+100) | MIN -3.5 (-118)

Total: 48.5 – Over: (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 17, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | NFL Network

Colts Straight-Up Record: 4-8-1

Colts Against The Spread Record: 5-8

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 10-3

Vikings Against The Spread Record: 6-6-1

There is no doubt Minnesota has plenty of firepower on offense, but its defense may struggle to get the Colts off the field. Indy has sneaky upside this week at wide receiver and Ryan should play better in this matchup. I expect Indianapolis to cover the spread, with an excellent shot win the game outright.

BET: Colts +3.5 (+100)

Jonathan Taylor Over 82.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Since returning in Week 10, Taylor rushed for 82 yards or more in all four games while receiving at least 20 carries each week. He has a touchdown in three of his last four games with a less-than-expected role in the passing game (11/59). He will be active this week and I project him for 118 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. Over 66.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

After a great start to his season in Week 1 (9/121/1), Michael Pittman Jr. only has one more touchdown and one other game with more than 100 receiving yards (13/134). He receivers about nine targets per week, leading to a floor of six catches in eight of his 12 starts. With repeated opportunity, Pittman should gain over 66.5 receiving yards (I project seven catches for 86 yards with a 75% chance of scoring).

Matt Ryan Over 254.5 Passing Yards (-120)

Ryan hasn’t passed for more than 245 yards since Week 6 (389/3) but he has two check marks in this contest: Minnesota will force Indianapolis to score to win and its pass defense has been a disaster for two months. Since Week 2, Ryan has a 69.5% completion rate, but a short passing window (6.7 yards per pass attempt).I have him on a path to pass for 289 yards with two scores.

