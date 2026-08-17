2026 BMW Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Bellerive

The first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is in the books, and the top 50 golfers in the standings advance to Bellerive for this week's BMW Championship.

Bellerive is a loved course, but not one we have seen often. The last time a men's golf tournament was hosted at this course was the 2018 PGA Championship, which was won by Brooks Koepka. It last hosted the BMW Championship in 2008, won by Camilo Villegas. This course will also host the 2030 Presidents Cup.

Scottie Scheffler will enter this week not only as last week's winner, which we correctly bet on, but he also won this event last year when it was hosted at Cave Valley.

Let's dive into the top odds to win, along with my favorite bets, for this week's event.

2026 BMW Championship Odds to Win

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +290

Rory McIlroy +1600

Sam Burns +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Viktor Hovland +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

Si Woo Kim +2700

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Wyndham Clark +3000

Collin Morikawa +4000

How to Watch the BMW Championship

Thursday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: Noon-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: Noon-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (CBS)

BMW Championship Purse

Date: Thursday, August 20–Sunday, August 23

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)

2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler

BMW Championship Notable Golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The No.1-ranked golfer in the world had been flirting with victory on a weekly basis since winning The American Express in January, but he finally got over the hump to get his second win of 2026 when he cruised to an 8-stroke win at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. He played near-flawless golf, and it'd be hard to see how he doesn't win again this week.

Adam Scott: Adam Scott will enter this week's tournament on the bubble to finish in the Top 30 and earn a berth in next week's Tour Championship. He'll enter at No. 27 in the standings, but what's most interesting is that Scott had the best finish at this course at the 2018 PGA Championship amongst golfers who are also teeing it up here this week. He finished solo third at that event behind only Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods. Will that result give him any confidence heading into this week?

BMW Championship Best Bets to Win

We correctly bet on Scheffler at +550 last week, which I thought was a great price for his chances to win a 70-man field. After his win, his price has dropped to +290 for this week, which I think is too steep despite a very real possibility he cruises to another sweat-free win. That's why instead of betting on him again this week, I'm going to target the "Without Scheffler" market to take him out of the equation.

Hideki Matsuyama +2000 w/o Scheffler (FanDuel)

Everyone was on Hideki Matsuyama last week, and he posted a fourth-straight top-10 finish while gaining +1.30 strokes per round off the tee and +1.75 strokes with his approach play. Unfortunately, he lost strokes both around and on the greens, which ended up costing him. If he can have a peak week with his short game, he has the firepower to be near the top of this leaderboard.

He's also one of a handful of golfers competing this week who teed it up here at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Jake Knapp +3200 w/o Scheffler (DraftKings)

I was extremely high on Jake Knapp early in the season, but an injury derailed the middle of his 2026 campaign. He may have found his form once again, based on his T13 finish at the 3M Open and a T7 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. If you sold your stock on Knapp earlier this year, this week might be your chance to buy back in at a low price. He's worth a look at 32-1.

Justin Rose +5900 w/o Scheffler (DraftKings)

Betting on Justin Rose over the past couple of years has been about predicting the perfect time to bet on him when he peaks. His bad is bad, but when he has his best stuff, he can win any event, as we saw at the Farmers Insurance Open this year and the FedEx St. Jude Championship last year.

Last week, he gained +1.28 strokes per round with his approach play at +0.42 strokes per round on the greens. If he can sharpen up his driver and chipping, this might be the week to bet on him to peak.

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