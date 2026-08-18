2026 BMW Championship Dark Horse Picks, Sleepers and Long Shot Predictions

The top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup Playoffs head to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis for the penultimate tournament of the season. 50 golfers will tee it up this week, but only 30 will advance to East Lake for the FedEx Cup Final.

I already gave you my best bets to win in this week's betting preview, but for those of you who want to bet on a long shot, or if you're looking for a cheap option for your DFS lineup, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at three golfers with long odds who I think can compete this week.

BMW Championship Dark Horse Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Alex Noren +6800

Alex Noren's last three starts have been finishes of T18 at the British Open, T7 at the Wyndham Championship, and a T3 finish at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. Not only was he T3 last week, but he gained +2.04 strokes on the field with his approach play, which isn't typically his strength. If he improves for the fourth straight tournament, he's going to be in contention on Sunday.

Bud Cauley +7200

Bud Cauley has played some consistent golf over the past few months. Not only does he have a win at the RBC Canadian Open, but he has only missed one cut since the beginning of March. Last week, he posted a solid T12 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, so his game could be peaking at the right time.

Akshay Bhatia +9200

If anyone is going to be able to take down Scottie Scheffler this week, it's going to have to be someone who can score and has the potential to go low. Akshay Bhatia is one of those golfers. He hasn't played well since a T5 finish at the Travelers Championship, but when he's on his game, his aggressive style of golf allows him to rack up birdies in bunches. He has also proven this year that he can beat the best of the best, winning a signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He's worth a look at 92-1.

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