2026 British Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Royal Birkdale
It's time for the final men's major of the 2026 golf season. Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, and Wyndham Clark captured the first three majors of the year, and now the best golfers in the world will tee it up at Royal Birkdale for the 2026 British Open.
Let's dive into the odds and then I'll give you my best bets to win.
2026 British Open odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
- Tommy Fleetwood +1800
- Jon Rahm +2200
- Xander Schauffele +2500
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3000
- Chris Gotterup +3000
- Justin Rose +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Ludvig Aberg +3300
- Robert MacIntyre +3300
- Tyrrell Hatton +3500
- Viktor Hovland +4000
How to Watch the British Open
- Thursday: 4 a.m.–3 p.m. ET (USA Network/Peacock)
- Friday: 4 a.m.–3 p.m. ET (USA Network/Peacock)
- Saturday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC)
British Open Purse
- Date: Thursday, July 16–Sunday, July 19
- Purse: $17 million ($3.1million to winner)
- 2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler
British Open Notable Golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world missed the cut at last week's Scottish Open, the first missed cut of his since 2022. Now he returns to the British Open as the defending champion. Was last week's missed cut a blip on the radar, or is there reason to be concerned about his chances this week?
Rory McIlroy: Rory McIlroy is the back-to-back Masters champion, but he'd love to capture his first Claret Jug since 2014. He has flirted with victory here many times since then, including finishing in the top five four times since then. Can he contend on Sunday?
Tom Kim: Only one golfer has won the Scottish Open and British Open in the same year. Phil Mickelson achieved the feat in 2013, and now Tom Kim has a chance to pull it off after capturing last week's Scottish Open. Can he keep his momentum going?
British Open Best Bets to Win
Matt Fitzpatrick +2050 (DraftKings)
Matt Fitzpatrick is poised to win his second career major, and this week's British Open at Royal Birkdale makes plenty of sense. He has three wins this season and has posted a top-five finish in three of his last four starts, including a T3 finish at last week's Scottish Open, where he led the field in strokes gained approach, averaging +1.99 per round. An uncharacteristically bad performance around the greens kept him from winning, but if he can sharpen up in that area this week, there's no reason why he can't win.
Fitzpatrick's accuracy is going to give him a leg up on the competition this week. Avoiding the pot bunkers is crucial at this course, so anyone who is wayward either off the tee or with their irons is going to become familiar with Royal Birkdale's 123 bunkers.
Robert MacIntyre +3900 (DraftKings)
I've been waiting for when Robert MacIntyre was going to start peaking this season, and now seems like the right time. He has finished inside the top 15 in three of his last four starts, including a T3 finish at last week's Scottish Open, gaining +2.49 strokes on the field with his approach play. He already has some strong finishes at the British Open, including a T6 finish in 2019, a T8 finish in 2021, and a T7 finish last year. This could be the week he wins his first career major.
Wyndham Clark +4300 (DraftKings)
Wyndham Clark is getting little respect and consideration this week despite winning last month's U.S. Open and ranking third in the field this week in total strokes gained behind only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Not only has he finished T11 or better, along with two wins, across his last six starts, but he's the hottest putter in the field, which is always going to play at a British Open. If you think his game isn't built for links golf, consider the fact that he finished T4 at last year's edition of this tournament.
I have no choice but to bet on him at 43-1 to win a second-straight major.
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days. Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets