2026 Cadillac Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Trump National Doral 

The PGA Tour returns to Doral for the first time since 2016 with the Cadillac Championship, a signature event with no cuts but some missing superstars. Longtime fans of the game will know Doral as The Blue Monster – an extremely long course with plenty of water and bunkers. When the wind kicks up, this is a brute. It’s hard enough without it.

LIV played events at Doral the last two years. Marc Leishman and Dean Burmester won. When the PGA Tour last played here, Adam Scott won in 2016. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods and Justin Rose won the years before Scott.

What do those guys have in common? Outstanding ball strikers who are long off the tee. That’s who we’re targeting this week too.

Rory McIlroy isn't playing this week. Neither are Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele or Ludvig Aberg. There's another signature event next week, the Truist, before the PGA Championship on May 14-17. Those guys are opting to play twice in a row.

Let’s get into this week’s betting preview starting with odds at FanDuel.

Cadillac Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler +310

Cameron Young +1300

Collin Morikawa +2200

Min Woo Lee +2200

Chris Gotterup +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Russell Henley +2700

Sam Burns +3000

Jake Knapp +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Si Woo Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Cadillac Championship Course and Purse

Course : Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Fla.

: Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Fla. Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million winner’s share)

How to watch the Cadillac Championship

Thursday, April 30 : 8:30 AM-3 PM ESPN+; 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

: 8:30 AM-3 PM ESPN+; 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Friday, May 1 : 8:30 AM-3 PM ESPN+; 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

: 8:30 AM-3 PM ESPN+; 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Saturday, May 2 : 7:30 AM-noon ET ESPN+; Noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

: 7:30 AM-noon ET ESPN+; Noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS) Sunday, May 3: 7:30 AM-noon ET ESPN+; Noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cadillac Championship Notable Golfers

Scottie Scheffler: After a brief interlude of mediocre play from the world No. 1 while he awaited the birth of his second child, Scheffler has reeled off consecutive runner-up finishes at the Masters and RBC Heritage. We can put to rest any concerns that this year will be a struggle. His approach game is back to being a strength and he’s still gaining strokes with the flatstick. He will win again this year. The question is when and how many more times?

Cameron Young: Young won the Players Championship and was T3 at the Masters, holding the outright lead on the first nine on Sunday. Add in his T3 at the Arnold Palmer and T7 at Genesis and you have a player making a run at being considered a Top 5 player in the world. This course should suit his power game. I'm not betting him, though.

Cadillac Championship Best Bets

Patrick Cantlay +3000 (FanDuel)

P-Cant hasn’t won since 2022. He has notably failed to close several 54-hole leads since then, including at the 2025 Tour Championship and the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Why now? Why not! Cantlay has played some outstanding golf recently, finishing T8 at RBC Heritage, T12 at the Masters and T7 at Valspar. His putting, normally a strength, has betrayed him. But he’s one of the best on Tour on approach from longer distances (critical here) and he’s long enough off the tee that distance shouldn’t be an issue. If his putter spikes, which is often does, he can win.

Hideki Matsuyama +3300 (FanDuel)

Matsuyama’s approach game is trending up, which always seems to prelude him being in contention. That was the case in February when he should have won the Phoenix Open, lost only because of a wayward driver. That appears to be trending upward too. He’s played this course before when the PGA Tour was here last and gained OTT and APP. These odds feel juicy for a guy with a proven ability to beat the best in the world.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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