2026 Men's Wimbledon Odds and Prediction: Jannik Sinner Set as Odds-On Favorite

Tennis's third grand slam of 2026 is set to begin this week when the best athletes in the sport descend upon London for this year's Wimbledon tournament.

Last month's French Open saw a man not named Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz win a major for the first time since 2023, when Alexander Zverev won the tournament. Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament with an injury, and Sinner was upset early in the competition after suffering a mid-match injury. We're in a similar situation this month, as Alcaraz has already withdrawn from the competition, and questions surrounding Sinner's health are circulating.

With that being said, the defending Wimbledon champion is still set as the odds-on favorite to defend his title successfully. Let's take a look at the odds.

2026 Men's Wimbledon Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Jannik Sinner -180

Novak Djokovic +550

Aleander Zverev +900

Ben Shelton +2000

Taylor Fritz +2000

Jakub Mensik +3500

Jack Draper +3500

Daniil Medvedev +4000

Joao Fonseca +5000

Frances Tiafoe +5000

Tommy Paul +5000

Ale de Minaur +5000

Feli Auger-Aliassime +5000

Jiri Lehecka +6500

Aleander Bublik +7000

Rafael Jordar +7000

Hubert Hurkacz +8000

Matteo Berrettini +8000

Arthur Fils +10000

Francisco Cerundolo +10000

Andrey Publev +10000

Sinner is set as the -180 favorite, which has an implied probability of 64.29%.

Sinner hasn't competed since his Round of 64 collapse against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros, but reports have indicated that his issues during the match stemmed from dehydration, therefore he's healthy and ready to compete at Wimbledon. I'm not convinced of that report enough to bet on him at -180 to win this tournament, so I'm going to look elsewhere on the odds list.

The player I'm looking at is Ben Shelton, the 23-year-old American. I think he has a great chance to win his first career Grand Slam, especially at an event that he has already shown promise at. He made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024 and then advanced to the quarterfinals last year. He now has a 73% win rate at this tournament, his second-best of the grand slams.

He also already has an ATP 1000 win under his belt, having won the Canadian Open last year.

At 20-1, I'm going to take a shot at Shelton winning this year's Wimbledon.

Pick: Ben Shelton +2000 via Caesars

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